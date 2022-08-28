Person Maliciously Complied With Their Boss’s Work Hour Demands
If you run a business, it’s better for you, your workers, and the entire company if you treat everyone with respect and don’t sweat the small stuff…don’t you agree?
And here’s another story that proves that important point!
Read on to see what happened in this post someone shared on Reddit about how they maliciously complied with their boss’s demands.
“Your working hours are 9 am to 6 pm”
“To clarify a few things: this took place in Europe.
I was a salaried employee (40hr/week). I left that job about 10 months after the “event” took place. I didn’t get into trouble and nobody tried to fire me (my probation period was over and we have employment laws regarding constructive dismissal, so I knew their hands were tied).
About four years back, I started a new banking job. All was well, just that the management was pretty strict with timekeeping, which was weird as we were back office (my experience was in a similar field at another bank, and we had flexible schedules and received time in lieu). But rules are rules, so I followed them. I learnt my tasks and got to know the wider team.
Anyway, about four months in, I started to realise my senior manager didn’t like me. I’m pretty assertive as a person, and I do know how to stand up for myself. He h**ed it. I would speak up during the meetings, ask questions, give suggestions, and so on, while the team would stay quiet.
The week everything went south, I was working overtime, which was (obviously) unpaid. On Thursday, I did nearly two hours of overtime. On Friday, I thought I’ll leave a few minutes early as I was done for the week. My manager was off. I left 10 minutes early.
On Monday, I come to work, and I got called into a meeting straight away. There were three of us in the room: myself, my manager, and my senior manager. Our conversation went as follows:
My manager (MM): I heard you left work early on Friday
Me: I did. I left 10 minutes early.
MM: did you ask for permission to leave early?
Me: it was 10 minutes. You know I did about 4 hours of overtime last week. Why are we having this conversation?
Senior Manager (SM): because you left early without asking for permission. As a senior, you should be setting an example for the rest of the team.
Me: Is this a joke?
SM: Your working hours are 9 am to 6 pm, not 9 am to 5:50 pm. You shouldn’t leave early without asking for your manager or my permission first. Is that clear?
Me: Got it. It’s perfectly clear.
I listened and started coming into the office at 9 am and leaving at 6 pm on the dot. At first, they didn’t realise what was happening, but the week after the meeting was the last week of the month. And let’s say the last week of the month was… intense. Especially the final day.
The reports had to be completed, signed off, and submitted before the month’s end. We covered multiple jurisdictions and would deal with Southeast Asia in the morning and the Americas in the evening. Our team was “expected” to work overtime due to this.
Here comes Friday, the last day of the month. Showtime!
I’m at my desk at 9 am sharp. Most of the team have already been at the office for at least an hour. I, of course, have a cup of coffee from the cafeteria because I was a bit early. My manager looks at me and raises his eyebrow, but he doesn’t say anything.
Work work work. Break time (we had two 20 minute paid breaks and 1-hour unpaid lunch). I’m the only person to go on my break.
Lunchtime. Everyone was eating at their desks, while I go to meet my friends for lunch. On the second break, I once again leave my workplace and go for a short stroll around.
Back to work. About a quarter to 6 pm, I get a call from one of the senior managers in the US. She needs the report amended. There were 4 of us on that call. I’m doing the amendments as we speak and closely monitoring the time. I see it’s two minutes to 6 pm… One minute… 6 pm.
SM2: *rambling about the report
Me: apologies, but I have to stop you right here
SM2: yes?
Me: It’s 6 pm here. My day is over.
SM2: Huh?
Me: As per my management, my working hours are 9 am to 6 pm, so I must leave now. Have a great weekend, and we’ll catch up on Monday!
I logged off, got my coat, wished everyone a great weekend, and left. It was 6:04 pm. Both my manager and my senior manager were dumbfounded by what has happened. Looking pale, and stare at me in disbelief. It was a glorious sight.
I wanted to apologise to my senior manager that I wasn’t able to leave at 6 pm on the dot, but I thought that would have been way too passive-aggressive, so I just left.
I relaxed the rule a bit after a few months. Yet, I never did more than 30 minutes of overtime. Ironically, once my stakeholders understood that I will not be available for 10+ hours, they started collaborating earlier in the month.
I would have most of my reports done and submitted by the last day of the month.”
Check out what Reddit users said about this.
One reader said that if overtime isn’t going to be paid, then don’t expect workers to do it.
Simple as that.
And this Reddit user said that the moment when the boss knew he was in trouble must have been very satisfying for the person who wrote the post.
Another reader made a good point: this was all over 10 MINUTES of work…it all seems pretty ridiculous.
Lastly, this reader shared a personal story about how ridiculous some managers can be. Good grief…
Categories: THE REST
Tags: · aita, am i the asshole?, ask reddit, askreddit, malicious compliance, reddit