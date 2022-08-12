The Shirk Report – Volume 696
Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting.
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– Thrift store find with so many questions
– How does this thing work?
– Temperature in Texas
– Truck takes lightning like it’s nothing
– A case for soaking
– This black turtle
– World’s largest amethyst geode
– The most Dutch way ever to arrest someone
– Sea or wood?
– A mouse-commissioned rug
– Zucchini from home garden
– Counterattack
– Hoodie as canvas
– Animated samurai jellyfish thingy
– Rome to Zurich on a train
– What blind spot?
– Mobius strip
– Self-portrait
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– Why Roller Coaster Loops Are Never Circular
– This Person Says Square Cash Registers Force Customers Into Tipping
– 5 Times Fashion Made Headlines at Wimbledon and Why Players Always Wear hWite
– What is ‘Brown Noise’ and Why is Everyone Obsessed With it?
– Easy Ways to Decorate a Cake When You Suck at Decorating
– This Is What No One Tells You About The Toll Of A High-Risk Pregnancy
– The Dog Breeds With the Most Westminster Dog Show Wins
– Here’s How Much It Takes To Be Financially Comfortable In The Biggest American Cities
– Here Are Some Reasons Certain Animals Rain From The Sky
– This Is the Picture Astronomers Have Been Waiting For
5 VIDEOS
UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND
