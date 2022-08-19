Aug 18, 2022

The Shirk Report – Volume 697

20 IMAGES

Friday!
A very specific parking spot
Did you know that a megaphone can break glass?
Dragon scale pizza
Growing up together
Ballpoint pen carved from bone
Stop-motion fingernail painting
Oregon or Rivendell?
“That’s my carbon ball!”
In line with gas prices
Respect for this windshield note
‘Star Trek’ without the camera shake
Dog saw a fry
All this from a block of wood
Father and son animorph book
You mess with an elephant, you get the tusks
Eerie whale carcass floating around sea
Surprise strawberry rug
Precision cut stone in Swedish forest
Until next week

 

10 ARTICLES

Flipping Out: Revisiting the 1990s Swing Revival
When Your Landlord Can Legally Enter Your Apartment (and When They Can’t)
What’s Your “I Did It Before It Was Cool” Thing?
Put Your Face in Airplane Mode
How to Deal With Work Stress and Recover From Burnout
The best dating sites for introverts, wallflowers, and anyone hesitant to try online dating
Is Sharing Too Much About Your Kids Morally Wrong?
Giant snails invade Florida
If You Think You Know Which Planet Is Closest To Earth, Think Again
Some people put eggshells back in the carton. Is it safe?

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

