The Shirk Report – Volume 697
Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– A very specific parking spot
– Did you know that a megaphone can break glass?
– Dragon scale pizza
– Growing up together
– Ballpoint pen carved from bone
– Stop-motion fingernail painting
– Oregon or Rivendell?
– “That’s my carbon ball!”
– In line with gas prices
– Respect for this windshield note
– ‘Star Trek’ without the camera shake
– Dog saw a fry
– All this from a block of wood
– Father and son animorph book
– You mess with an elephant, you get the tusks
– Eerie whale carcass floating around sea
– Surprise strawberry rug
– Precision cut stone in Swedish forest
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– Flipping Out: Revisiting the 1990s Swing Revival
– When Your Landlord Can Legally Enter Your Apartment (and When They Can’t)
– What’s Your “I Did It Before It Was Cool” Thing?
– Put Your Face in Airplane Mode
– How to Deal With Work Stress and Recover From Burnout
– The best dating sites for introverts, wallflowers, and anyone hesitant to try online dating
– Is Sharing Too Much About Your Kids Morally Wrong?
– Giant snails invade Florida
– If You Think You Know Which Planet Is Closest To Earth, Think Again
– Some people put eggshells back in the carton. Is it safe?
5 VIDEOS
UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND
Categories: SHIRK REPORT
Tags: · SHIRK REPORT, top