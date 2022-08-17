Aug 17, 2022

These Nifty Glass Houses Are Shaped Like the Outline of Houses

A Russian architect named Alexander Nerovnya designs houses with glass fronts that have traditional house outlines, giving the structures a very unique look.

The York House in England sits at the edge of a forest, can accommodate 8 people, and is meant to be a vacation getaway.

 

Here’s another view of this beautiful structure.

 

The Sol House seems to blend right into the forest and the fall foliage adds to this structure’s incredible character.

 

Why not one more, right?

Here’s the Goethe House in Denmark. What an absolute beauty!

We hope you’re as blown away as we are by Nerovnya’s work!

 

