This Is How to Make a Magnet Orbit Around Another Magnet
Is it possible to make magnets orbit around each other?
That’s the question James Orgill of The Action Lab set out to answer and he pulled it off and got one magnet to orbit around another one in a perfect circle.
Orgill has a Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering and he works as an engineer so it’s safe to say that this experiment was in good hands right from the start.
Orgill says:
“In order to get one object to orbit another one you have to have two forces at play. One of them needs to be an attractive force so you need something that’s going to attract these two balls together and then you also need something that’s going to repel them, something that’s pulling them apart.
Those have to perfectly balance out so that they keep each other at bay so it can’t move closer or further away it stays at the same distance from it.”
Take a look at the video below and get all the details about how he got this experiment to work.