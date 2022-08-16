This Turtle Likes to Ride Around the House on Top of a Hot Wheels Car
You’re about to meet a very cool turtle named Sergio who likes to play by his own rules and who I think we can all agree is kind of a “bad boy”…well, at least in the turtle world.
Sergio is unlike any turtle you’ve ever seen, mostly because he likes to race around the house on top of a Hot Wheels car.
Sergio’s owner puts Silly Putty on the bottom of his shell (don’t worry, it’s non-toxic) and that’s how the Hot Wheels cars stay attached so he can glide around the house as he pleases.
Here are some videos of him zooming around and he even likes to use ramps in the house to really get going.
And, as if Sergio’s antics weren’t wholesome enough, he has a toad friend named Tubby he likes to give rides to sometimes.
Here’s one more video of Sergio giving Tubby a lift…and Tubby is wearing a cowboy hat.
Yee haw! Go get ’em!
Can these two get a reality TV already?