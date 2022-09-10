10 Air Conditioning Mistakes You Need to Avoid
There’s no doubt that the summers keep getting hotter…and longer…
And that’s why you need to make sure that the air conditioning in your house or apartment is working like a charm so you don’t have to sweat it out during those brutal months and you’re not paying extra money for your energy bills.
Take a look at these 10 AC mistakes that you need to avoid if you want to save yourself some headaches.
1. Neglecting the air filter.
Your air filter removes dust, allergens, and all kinds of other things and prevents that stuff from coming inside through your system.
Filters are usually designed to last about six months and after that, the air has a hard time getting through your AC unit and doing its job because there’s so much dirt and debris caked onto it.
Replace that filter according to the instructions on your unit and you can improve your energy use by 5% to 15%.
2. Not cleaning the coils and fins.
Just like your air filter needs to be replaced, the fins and coils of your unit need to be cleaned regularly or you’ll have problems with dust and grime.
Clean your AC when it starts to get warm outside and check it periodically (especially after storms and high winds) to make sure the fins and coils are working properly and are not blocked.
3. Setting and updating the thermostat.
You should definitely have a programmable thermostat at this point. They allow you to save a lot of money and energy by setting the AC for different temperatures at different times of the day and night.
It’ll do you and your energy bills a lot of good!
4. Having the AC running when no one is home.
When no one is present in your home or apartment, set your thermostat higher to save money on your bills.
If you’re not doing this, it’s just money down the drain…
5. Ignoring the drain.
Speaking of drains, a lot of AC systems have drains outside of the house to get rid of condensation and other materials.
Make sure you know where your drain is and that it’s clear so you can keep your AC unit functioning properly and you’ll save yourself a lot of headaches when it comes to surrounding walls and floors that can get damaged by overflowing water and moisture.
6. Turning the temp too low.
Some people think that your AC unit will work faster and more efficiently if you crank it down REALLY low.
Well, it’s not true. Your system will work the same whether you set it one degree lower or 25 degrees lower, so just go ahead and program your thermostat to the temperature you want instead of trying to freeze your place in a hurry.
7. Ignoring the requirements.
If you are in the market to buy a new AC system, make sure you buy an appropriate one for the size of your home.
Units are designed to cool a certain amount of cubic feet and if it’s designed for too small of a space, it will end up working too hard.
On the other hand, if your system is too large for your space, it will constantly turn on and off and will lead to lot of wear and tear.
8. Avoiding the inevitable.
The longer you put off buying a new system, the more money you’ll spend unnecessarily and it’s just going to lead to a lot of headaches and it will be more trouble than it’s worth.
When it’s time to replace it, do it as soon as you can.
9. Not getting check-ups.
Be sure to have your AC system checked out from time to time by a technician so you don’t miss any issues or leaks that could lead to bigger problems.
10. Don’t forget your windows.
You know those things in your house that can open and close?
Pay attention to them!
When it’s hot outside, keep your windows closed and your blinds drawn when the sun is out to help to keep your place cooler. This will also help your AC unit NOT work as hard as it has to. At night when it’s warm out and the sun goes down, you can open windows upstairs and downstairs to try to get a cross wind to further cool your place down.
