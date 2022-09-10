10 Funny Times People Put Their Spouses on Blast
Uh oh…this sure doesn’t sound good…
If you publicly put your spouse on blast for something funny or stupid they did, you’re probably gonna be in trouble.
But it’s good news for us strangers who don’t know these people!
Take a look at these 10 posts, have some laughs, and then say a special prayer for these folks that they didn’t get into too much trouble…
1. He must be pretty tired.
This is not good…
I think my husband was tired this morning because that is dog food and not coffee beans. from funny
2. She nailed it!
Way to go!
Happily obliged when my wife said she would mow the grass… from mildlyinfuriating
3. Not even close.
Let’s try that again.
4. I think I might know why.
This is giving me anxiety.
My wife: I never got your email Also her: from mildlyinfuriating
5. Pretty gross.
You need to have a talk with her.
My wife only takes a few bites of an apple and "saves the rest for later" from mildlyinfuriating
6. He really blew it.
Come on, dude!
The way my husband hangs his pants…on a pants hanger from mildlyinfuriating
7. Who is this person?
A real savage!
The way my wife used the butter this morning to butter her toast… from mildlyinfuriating
8. I’m gonna be sick…
100% disgusting.
This is where my wife keeps her teeth things from mildlyinfuriating
9. Get the divorce papers ready…
I bet you’ve seen enough.
10. Neither do we.
Care to explain…?
my wife doesn’t like the way I eat chips from mildlyinfuriating