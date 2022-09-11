11 Interesting Photos That Will Surprise You
You never know what you’re gonna find out there in this big, crazy world we live in.
And today we’re going to look at some interesting Reddit posts from folks who stumbled upon some pretty interesting finds that really surprised them.
Take a look!
1. Times have changed…
I guess it needed an upgrade.
A customer at my work paid with a series 1934 $100 bill from mildlyinteresting
2. This is so cool!
You want to try it out, don’t you?
This store has a winter simulator for testing out winter clothing from interestingasfuck
3. Kinda trippy…
Who do you see in there…?
All 46 U.S. presidents combined into one (OC) from interestingasfuck
4. From the other side.
Looks like a dungeon.
What the underside of a highway pothole looks like. from mildlyinteresting
5. Those James Webb Telescope photos are amazing!
And here’s just one example.
The first image of Jupiter vs the James Webb photo from interestingasfuck
6. The blue McDonald’s.
Well, that’s different…
There is a single McDonald’s in the world where the arches are blue instead of yellow. It’s in Arizona, and it has been made this way to avoid contrast with the red cliffs in the background from interestingasfuck
7. I hope you didn’t eat it!
Send that thing to the Smithsonian.
Found this behemoth of a chip in my bag of Takis Waves (first time trying it…) from mildlyinteresting
8. They used to be metal.
Did you know that?
My grandfather’s metal Social Security Card from mildlyinteresting
9. You don’t see that every day.
Pretty wild looking…
It got so hot in my grandma’s house that the candles melted from mildlyinteresting
10. Now, this is a great idea!
For a bar…or your house…
This bar has a chilled strip to keep your drinks cold from mildlyinteresting
11. There’s a lot going on in there!
A look behind the scenes.
The inside of a Boeing 737’s wheel bay. from mildlyinteresting
Categories: HISTORY, NATURE/SPACE
Tags: · cool, interesting, top