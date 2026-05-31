She Tolerated Her Controlling Family for Years, Until a Demeaning Comment About Her Diet Changed Everything

Living with your parents as an adult can get pretty uncomfortable. Different generations want different things.

See why this girl is frustrated with her exceptionally problematic parents.

AITA for doing what I’d like quietly in my own room when I’m paying rent I’m still living with my parents but I do pay rent to live here. My father is unemployed and my mother is working. I do go to work, I pay my loans + bills on time. I do chores when I’m supposed to etc. I also give money when my parents ask for it.

Yet they are incredibly controlling.

I’ve noticed that since being home and making my own money, my parents have been trying to micromanage me in a way that still makes me feel like I’m 12. I don’t sleep until late in the night and on days I work I’m sure to get ample rest. My parents have a problem with me using the bathroom at all in the middle of the night because our floor boards creak.

It’s even more ridiculous than that.

So I sleep between when they do around 4am and just hang out in my bed until I have to take out my dog around 6. They have a problem with me eating and drinking past 9pm. They have issues with me going to bed whenever I do. If my dad doesn’t hear me sleeping it makes him lose sleep. I have a younger brother and he is allowed to do as he pleases and that includes being exempt from chores. I think it’s none of their concern when I sleep as long as I’m not doing anything unreasonable and not making noise.

Mom doesn’t defend her.

I’ve also brought up to my mother how my dad often pops into my room and opens my door like an FBI agent to yell at me to go to sleep. She’s told me to pretend I’m sleeping to just keep him happy. Even if I was he’d call my name to wake me up and tell me to go back to sleep. Another issue is my sugar intake and them commenting on it. I don’t indulge in sugar and maybe have a cup a juice a day and the rest is water besides an occasional brownie that my dad makes regularly.

Apparently, sugar is lava.

They’ve told me diabetes runs heavy in the family so it’s either I eat a brownie and drink water for the rest of the day or I have juice and no other sugar. I’ve been abiding by what they’ve said and they’re still not happy. Nobody’s eating the brownies fast enough to my father’s liking and now he wants me to eat more of them. I subtly remind him of what he’s told me and I’m only following what I’ve been told. There’s a fine line between respecting my space as an adult and being their child. I’m paying to live here like a tenant. AITA?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about parents who want their young adult son to pay more toward household expenses.

Here is what people are saying.

My guess would be codependence.

Controlling people hate ultimatums, but oh well.

I agree that this is abusive.

Beyond creepy.

“Wildly” indeed. What is wrong with him?!

What a terrible dad.