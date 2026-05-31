When a Mom Settled Into Bed With Her Toddler, She Never Expected to End Up in the ER

Being a mom comes with all kinds of occupational hazards, but this is a bit much!

A mom named Kailynn posted a video on TikTok and lets just say that she had a painful experience with her child that the entire world now knows about.

The video showed footage from a night security camera in a bedroom.

Kailynn slept in a bed with her child.

The kiddo stood up and Kailynn tried to get them to go back to sleep…

And then the baby started crying.

Suddenly, the baby swung their head back directly into Kailynn’s nose!

The baby was screaming…and Kailynn wasn’t in good shape, either…

The video’s caption reads, “My toddler broke my nose. Here’s a video for funsies.”

Check out the video.

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Let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person was shocked.

Another viewer shared a meme.

And this TikTok user shared their thoughts.

Yikes!

She didn’t see that coming…literally…