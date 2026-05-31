May 31, 2026 at 12:45 pm

When a Mom Settled Into Bed With Her Toddler, She Never Expected to End Up in the ER

by Matthew Gilligan

woman with her child

TikTok/@kailynnpalaima

Being a mom comes with all kinds of occupational hazards, but this is a bit much!

A mom named Kailynn posted a video on TikTok and lets just say that she had a painful experience with her child that the entire world now knows about.

woman with her child

TikTok/@kailynnpalaima

The video showed footage from a night security camera in a bedroom.

Kailynn slept in a bed with her child.

The kiddo stood up and Kailynn tried to get them to go back to sleep…

And then the baby started crying.

woman with her child

TikTok/@kailynnpalaima

Suddenly, the baby swung their head back directly into Kailynn’s nose!

The baby was screaming…and Kailynn wasn’t in good shape, either…

The video’s caption reads, “My toddler broke my nose. Here’s a video for funsies.”

woman with her child

TikTok/@kailynnpalaima

Check out the video.

@kailynnpalaima

My toddler broke my nose 😀😀 here’s a video for funsies #crying #toddlersoftiktok #terribletwos

♬ Welp, Didn’t Expect That – Yu-Peng Chen & HOYO-MiX

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a restaurant manager who confronts a family who left a very small tip.

Let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person was shocked.

Screenshot 2026 05 21 at 3.14.46 PM When a Mom Settled Into Bed With Her Toddler, She Never Expected to End Up in the ER

Another viewer shared a meme.

Screenshot 2026 05 21 at 3.15.04 PM When a Mom Settled Into Bed With Her Toddler, She Never Expected to End Up in the ER

And this TikTok user shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 05 21 at 3.15.16 PM When a Mom Settled Into Bed With Her Toddler, She Never Expected to End Up in the ER

Yikes!

She didn’t see that coming…literally…

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Author

Matthew Gilligan

Categories: Life & Drama
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