An Employee Plans to Quit Her Job Within a Year—But Her Supervisor Has Absolutely No Idea

Not all jobs are forever. Some jobs are just, well, jobs, but should you let your boss and coworkers know if you think of a job as a job and not a career, or should you stay silent?

In this story, one employee is contemplating that exact decision. Her supervisor thinks she plans to stay at this job long-term, but after her salary and benefits didn’t work out the way she was promised, she’s considering looking for another job in a year.

Now, she’s wondering if she should be honest with her supervisor or keep her potential future plans to herself.

Honesty is often the best policy, but oversharing can backfire. What should she do? Let’s read the whole story to decide.

WIBTA if I didn’t tell my supervisor I’m not fully committed? Recently started a new job. It’s a lower salary than what I could be making and a lot of great benefits that were promised to me to make up for the salary fell through. I’m okay staying there for now because there’s great work-life balance and it’s important for me to have that right now. Also great for networking. I don’t see myself staying there long term if things don’t change salary-wise though.

Her supervisor has no idea she doesn’t plan to work there long-term.

My supervisor expressed to me today that she finally would feel comfortable leaving her job (she’s been there 20 years) because she know the department would be left in capable hands (mine). She isn’t making any plans any time soon of leaving, but I feel like a jerk knowing she thinks I’m planning to stay in the position long term. I’m not looking to leave, but it’s very much based on re-negotiating my salary at year end.

She’s not sure what to do.

I feel like it would be a slap in the face to her if I left after a year after what she said today, especially because she’s been an amazing supervisor. I’m scared of saying anything because I definitely do not want anything getting out about me not being fully committed. WIBTA if I stayed silent about thinking of this job as just a stepping stone?

She should definitely stay silent. She doesn’t know what the future holds, and neither does her supervisor. She might be there longer than she thinks, and her supervisor might be too. Or, they both might leave. It doesn’t matter. If she isn’t putting in her 2-weeks notice, she shouldn’t mention wanting to leave.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who turned down a promotion because they don’t believe the additional money is worth the extra responsibility.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Here’s a vote for staying quiet.

This person feels the same way.

Here’s a good suggestion.

And here’s an important point to consider.

Even if her salary and benefits aren’t what she had hoped now, if the boss is suggesting passing the baton to her in the future, that could definitely be worth considering. A built in promotion down the road might be work dealing with a lower salary now.

Although she should definitely mention the salary issue to her boss. If she was promised one thing and then given another, that says a lot about the company. It may not be the best place to work long-term.

Regardless, she should stay where she is now and see how things play out. She should only mention leaving if she has a better job offer.