Sep 13, 2022

11 People Share the Creepiest Things Their Kids Ever Said

Let’s just get one thing out of the way: kids can be weird and they can be CREEPY.

Why do you think there are so many horror movies about evil kids who end up destroying everything in their paths?

While you ponder that question, check out what people had to say about the creepiest thing they ever heard their kids utter…

1. Lost at sea…

Where did she come up with that?

2. That is creepy.

Keep an eye on that kid…

3. Oh, wow…

You never know…

4. The fire.

Scary stuff.

5. Back to the river.

Reincarnated, perhaps?

6. This is a sad one.

Sorry for your loss.

7. My other family.

Tell us more…

8. Be careful…

Somehow, she knew.

9. OMG.

Get out of that house.

10. The other mama.

I wouldn’t go down there if I were you.

11. A freaky thing.

You were never alive…

twistedsifter on facebook 11 People Share the Creepiest Things Their Kids Ever Said

Categories: THE REST
Tags: · , , ,

Copyright © 2022 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter