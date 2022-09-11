11 People Share the Creepiest Things Their Kids Ever Said
Let’s just get one thing out of the way: kids can be weird and they can be CREEPY.
Why do you think there are so many horror movies about evil kids who end up destroying everything in their paths?
While you ponder that question, check out what people had to say about the creepiest thing they ever heard their kids utter…
1. Lost at sea…
Where did she come up with that?
What’s the eeriest thing a child has ever said to you?
When my daughter was around 4-5, she calmly insisted that she had once been married to a man named Brad Huffington. When we asked what had happened to him she replied with a note of sadness, “He was lost at sea.”
— Lilah Sturges, Our Lady of Afternoon Naps (@LilahSturges) April 6, 2022
2. That is creepy.
Keep an eye on that kid…
My 3yo, laughing early one morning when I woke up with him, “Mommy is flying in the kitchen.” My wife, waking up for the day 30 minutes later, “I just had one of those dreams where I left my body. I flew dwnstairs into the kitchen.”
— willc (@willc) April 7, 2022
3. Oh, wow…
You never know…
My bestie died suddenly when I was 28. It was a complete shock and I’m still shook… about 6 years ago my then 3 year old asked me a lot of questions about what I did before he was born. Middle of answering he says “Yeah, I remember. We were best friends weren’t we?”
— The Tao of the Pandalorian (@KowMark) April 6, 2022
4. The fire.
Scary stuff.
I was showing my then 3yo son pictures of family. When we got to a picture of my father. My son said “I didn’t get burned”.
My father died in a fire the day before my son was born.
— Stanimal (@Dane17Great) April 6, 2022
5. Back to the river.
Reincarnated, perhaps?
When my son was around 4 or 5 he said “Do you remember back when I was big and you were little and we used to eat lunch by the river?”
He’s named after my grandfather who used to take me to the river for picnics.
— Renée Stewart (@reneestewart_13) April 6, 2022
6. This is a sad one.
Sorry for your loss.
When my sister was 2, my mom heard her crying in another room. She went to see why she was upset and saw her holding a toy phone to her ear. When asked, my sister said she was crying bc she was “telling daddy goodbye.” She was inconsolable. He died by suicide 2 days later.
— Melia Pomene (@MeliaPomene) April 7, 2022
7. My other family.
Tell us more…
When my son was 4, he saw a picture of the Abbey road cover and “look Mom that’s old timey London.” When I asked how he knew, he said “Because of the time I tried to make a left turn but the train was there. That was with my other family.” 😬😬😬
— 🕷Jules KD🖤 (@la_belle_laide) April 6, 2022
8. Be careful…
Somehow, she knew.
My child was about 5, and when I was dropping her off at daycare she grabbed my face with both hands and said “momma. Be careful” with a very serious face. I got into a car accident about 10 minutes later.
— 99 percent bees (@TeresaMarieR) April 6, 2022
9. OMG.
Get out of that house.
My daughter, at 4, called me into her room at 1 AM and told me she couldn’t sleep because she was worried about the boy in the corner. She pointed to the corner and said, “Look at his eyes, Mommy. I think he’s really sick. Can you hear his mother crying?” 👀
— Meredith Broome, MSC (@Murbrum) April 6, 2022
10. The other mama.
I wouldn’t go down there if I were you.
I was upstairs getting laundry together. My daughter was 2 or 3, she came in and looked confused. I asked what was wrong she said she said she had been in the basement with “the other mama” 😳
— Hello Clarice (@clairhooker) April 6, 2022
11. A freaky thing.
You were never alive…
When my son was 2, he was playing in his room, when I hear him say, “Sorry, you can’t live here. You were never alive Emma”. The freakiest thing about that, was ai miscarried his twin, that I had picked the name Emma for.
— I’m gonna be a Martha with a broken heart 🪷🐻🌌🌙 (@Kelenawigginout) April 7, 2022
