12 Funny Tweets to Make You LOL

1. Not today!
That kid better watch it…
My son just asked me how I know his name…… I’m not in the mood today
— Finest 🅿️ (@BigNeyogems) August 30, 2022
2. This is true.
Which one will you do first?
adulthood is wild because my to-do list will be like
1. buy toothpaste
2. figure out how to write a will
— ely kreimendahl (@ElyKreimendahl) August 23, 2022
3. Well, that doesn’t help.
Help me help you!
Chronic pain is your body is screaming “im in pain” and you are like ok what’s wrong and your body's like “that part is actually a secret”
— Tig Notaro (@TigNotaro) August 26, 2022
4. That is not cool.
What a jerk!
One time a coworker guilted me into sponsoring her in the Walk for Hunger. The day after the walk I handed her my $40 and asked how it went, and she tucked it into her purse and said “Oh I didn’t actually go, I went to a baby shower” So that is my Larry David origin story.
— Kristen Mulrooney (@missmulrooney) August 24, 2022
5. Make sure you tweet it out.
Actually, that sounds dangerous…
i’m too unserious to join the military, i would be in the field on twitter like “not they throwin grenadesss😭”
— ? (@aliyahInterlude) August 30, 2022
6. This is important, people!
Can anyone help?
does anyone have alanis morisette's phone number. i bought a huge expensive coffee and it all spilled on the ground. i want her to add it to that song.
— adrienne stout (@adestout) August 28, 2022
7. Here we go again.
It’s that time of year!
Had my first PSL of the season!🍁☕️ (profound self-loathing)
— Sara K. Runnels (@omgskr) August 30, 2022
8. This sums up kids.
At a loss for words…
My 2yo literally told me what he wanted for dinner (hot dogs, tomatoes, grapes) went w me to the store to get it, scanned it at self check out BY HIMSELF, cut up the grapes, tomatoes and hot dog with his toddler knife, put it all on his own plate and then…refused to eat dinner.
— Lucy Huber (@clhubes) August 30, 2022
9. Treat yourself!
Anything for you…
Me: I want Starbucks
Me: Anything for u princess
— Blanco777 (@blanco_MP_1) August 31, 2022
10. The kids are back in town!
It’s gonna be a long year.
two pairs of underwear on the sidewalks this morning, so it's safe to say the students are back
— Juliana Gray (@JGray_Writer) August 27, 2022
11. Not a bad look, honestly.
Just go with it!
i wore fishnets outside for too long 🙃 pic.twitter.com/0DpF24ZmzF
— vitt (tractor goth) (@gutknott) August 29, 2022
12. Poor sucker.
They have no idea what they’re getting into…
If you're having a bad day, just remember someone is dating your ex and thinking they got lucky 😂
— Sonya 💜 (@SimplyySonyaa) August 29, 2022
