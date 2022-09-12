12 Men Admit Their Biggest Insecurities in Romantic Relationships
Believe it or not, a lot of men out there are insecure about their roles and responsibilities in relationships.
So that’s why you gotta be honest and let it all out, fellas!
Let’s see what these 12 men had to say about what makes them insecure in their relationships.
1. Not doing my part.
“I quit my job to pursue my dream of owning my own business. But it’s going to take a long time to get there, so right now, I’m just a stay-at-home dad.
I thought it’d feel awesome being at home and being with my daughter while my wife works.
And it is awesome with my daughter each day but, man… I feel kinda crappy now being a stay-at-home dad, like I’m not doing my part as a husband and father.”
2. Something better out there?
“That I am not good enough, in any sense of the word, and that my partner is ‘just settling’ because I’m stable.
Can’t help but feel sometimes they’re just waiting for something better to come along, ya know?”
3. One over the other.
“I play with my daughter all the time, but at the end of the day, she always prefers her mom.”
4. Want to fix everything.
“That I cannot fix every problem [my partner] has and that I am not always the problem when they’re upset.
I have to let them be upset and understand it’s not always me — it’s OK to just listen to them.”
5. Not worthy.
“That I’m not worthy of her.
She’s the total package, and I’m just…me.
What makes it really crazy is that we have been together for almost 34 years, and I still feel this way.
In no way, shape, or form has she shown me that this might be true. She’s literally the perfect partner.”
6. Working on it.
“Giving them the feeling of not being there for them enough.
I tend to be very quiet and introverted. I’ve been told several times that I’m too much in my head and that they have the feeling I’m not ‘actually there.’
But I try to work on it and be more open about my feelings and stuff.”
7. Bothered.
“The fact that I’m about to be a stay-at-home dad, and her parents keep bothering me about what I’m gonna do.
She’ll make significantly more than I ever could, and there’s literally no point in me working anymore. I just don’t like being judged.”
8. Try harder.
“I know I work my butt off at work; I’m emotionally supportive. I’m always setting goals to lead the way to what’s next in life.
However, there’s always that voice that says, ‘You need to be more; it’s not enough. Try harder.’ So, I push the living hell out of myself.”
9. A real drag.
“For me, it’s feeling like I’m a drag on my partner’s life. I have several health issues that leave me in extreme pain.
I’m constantly sleep-deprived and without any energy or motivation to do anything besides lay in bed and watch TV or listen to music while cuddling with my girlfriend. Meanwhile, my girlfriend is a perfectly healthy, energetic, and full-of-life young adult who wants new experiences and doesn’t want to spend a minute more than she needs to resting.
I try my best to keep up, and if I can’t do a certain activity she wants to try, I actively encourage her to do whatever it is she is wanting to do — go to an amusement park, go on a road trip, go-carting, activities like that — with her friends.
At the end of the day, the unavoidable truth is I am a damper on her life, and I don’t see why someone like that is willing to be in a relationship with someone like me.”
10. Not as good as her.
“She’s such a better parent than I am.
Between my temper and my size, both of my girls have this ‘don’t piss off dad’ mentality.
It’s effective in the heat of the moment, but I watch her interacting with them, and I feel completely inadequate as a parent.”
11. Obligated.
“The fear of not continuing to make the money I do. Over time my life has become dependent on my income, but it’s rare to get paid the way I do.
So I genuinely fear not being able to find a job to keep my obligations in check. And before you say that I could downsize my life, I did.
I have no debt, but because my ex and I were married for so long, she gets about two-thirds of my paycheck. I’m legally obligated to pay her that.”
12. What do you do?
“I’m an athletic guy, but I’m constantly scared of not being able to protect them.
If some 250-pound Muay Thai fighter disrespects or hurts her, then I have no idea what I’d ever do.”
