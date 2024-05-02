May 2, 2024 at 2:35 am

Employee Was Answering And Routing Calls For Two Years, Only To Find Out Her Coworker Always Ignored The Phone

I have this theory that workplaces everywhere would change drastically if every employee’s expectations – and salary – was posted publicly for all to see.

Things like this story definitely wouldn’t happen.

This employee had a coworker with the same job title, and probably the same salary.

I’ve worked in an office for almost two years now.

I have a teammate with the same job title, but with a slightly different role. Let’s refer to her as Lola.

We essentially work together as a team, working on our separate tasks to complete shared projects.

One day when the receptionist was gone, a call came in for her co-worker.

I answered a phone call at my desk a couple of months ago that was for her and went to verify the information to transfer the call to her.

This is something the receptionist normally did, so I wasn’t sure what her specific extension was.

When she went to ask for her extension, the coworker dropped a bombshell.

Here’s how the conversation went down:

OP: You have phone call. What is your extension?

Lola: It’s for me? That’s weird.

OP: Why is that weird?

Lola: It’s usually for you, so I don’t answer it.

OP: What are you talking about? (I really am stumped.)

Lola: When someone calls either of us, both our phones ring. It’s usually not for me, so I don’t answer it.

OP: It’s normally not for me either. I just take a message or get the call to the right person. As I’m trying to do now.

Lola doesn’t really have anything to say about that, I get her extension and then transfer the call to her.

So, the poster figured out a small way to make a big difference.

Back in my office, I’m kind of steaming.

For almost two years, I have been taking every call and message when the receptionist is away.

My teammate had been simply ignoring the phone that entire time, leaving all the effort to me.

I looked at my phone and thought, “I wish I could just unplug it.”

Then it occurred to me that the cord extended from a port on the floor and connected under my phone.

The phone essentially sits on top of the cord with a gap space under the phone to accommodate the cord.

So, I unplugged my phone and placed it on top of the cord so it simply looks as though it’s plugged in.

But still have plausible deniability should she need it.

I have no idea who is answering the phone now when the receptionist is away from her desk, but I guarantee I won’t plug in that phone again unless someone figures it out.

And then I’ll simply play dumb.

I mean, who would do something like that on purpose?

It’s a small anarchy, but I’ll take it.

You never know who is going to go all-out with the revenge.

Weird, right?

Her IT department might not love her.

Everyone should pull their weight.

No one feels bad for the coworker.

This woman deserves to answer a few calls.

Goodness!

