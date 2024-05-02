Employee Was Answering And Routing Calls For Two Years, Only To Find Out Her Coworker Always Ignored The Phone
I have this theory that workplaces everywhere would change drastically if every employee’s expectations – and salary – was posted publicly for all to see.
Things like this story definitely wouldn’t happen.
This employee had a coworker with the same job title, and probably the same salary.
I’ve worked in an office for almost two years now.
I have a teammate with the same job title, but with a slightly different role. Let’s refer to her as Lola.
We essentially work together as a team, working on our separate tasks to complete shared projects.
One day when the receptionist was gone, a call came in for her co-worker.
I answered a phone call at my desk a couple of months ago that was for her and went to verify the information to transfer the call to her.
This is something the receptionist normally did, so I wasn’t sure what her specific extension was.
When she went to ask for her extension, the coworker dropped a bombshell.
Here’s how the conversation went down:
OP: You have phone call. What is your extension?
Lola: It’s for me? That’s weird.
OP: Why is that weird?
Lola: It’s usually for you, so I don’t answer it.
OP: What are you talking about? (I really am stumped.)
Lola: When someone calls either of us, both our phones ring. It’s usually not for me, so I don’t answer it.
OP: It’s normally not for me either. I just take a message or get the call to the right person. As I’m trying to do now.
Lola doesn’t really have anything to say about that, I get her extension and then transfer the call to her.
So, the poster figured out a small way to make a big difference.
Back in my office, I’m kind of steaming.
For almost two years, I have been taking every call and message when the receptionist is away.
My teammate had been simply ignoring the phone that entire time, leaving all the effort to me.
I looked at my phone and thought, “I wish I could just unplug it.”
Then it occurred to me that the cord extended from a port on the floor and connected under my phone.
The phone essentially sits on top of the cord with a gap space under the phone to accommodate the cord.
So, I unplugged my phone and placed it on top of the cord so it simply looks as though it’s plugged in.
But still have plausible deniability should she need it.
I have no idea who is answering the phone now when the receptionist is away from her desk, but I guarantee I won’t plug in that phone again unless someone figures it out.
And then I’ll simply play dumb.
I mean, who would do something like that on purpose?
It’s a small anarchy, but I’ll take it.
I just bet Reddit is going to call this a win.
You never know who is going to go all-out with the revenge.
Weird, right?
Her IT department might not love her.
Everyone should pull their weight.
No one feels bad for the coworker.
This woman deserves to answer a few calls.
Goodness!
