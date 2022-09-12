12 People Share Stories About When They Realized They Needed New Friends
People who you think are your friends come and go in our lives.
And that can be good and bad because sometimes people you thought were your good friends turn out to be real a**holes.
12 people talked about when they realized that the people they thought were their friends really weren’t friends at all.
1. Too bad.
“Got pretty sick and was in the hospital for a week. Not one of my friends in a small group (of supposedly close friends) reached out to see if I was getting better.
They never visited, didn’t even so much as get a text from them. We hung out almost daily for the past two years and they knew I was in the hospital.
When I finally got better I decided it was time to get some new friends.”
2. New to the city.
“Had a tangential friend group. They were fine people and I was new to the city.
Bought a boat and all of a sudden we’re BEST FRIENDS. The immediate rise to central friend made me step back and go “yah no.”
So when I took notice of when I wasn’t invited to normal day to day stuff in the group like concerts and dinners versus when the Thursday flurry of texts came in about the weekend on the boat. I distanced myself.”
3. High school days.
“Back in high school, I thought I was best friends with a girl on my sports team for 3-4 years. Through thick and thin I’ve been there for her.
I supported her through devere depression, b**lying, a**sive home life, multiple suicide attempts, giving her my clothes when her dad periodically burned hers, bringing her food from my house, spliting my bus tokens so she didnt have to walk home from practice late evenings(you have to qualify for them), letting her wash her clothes and bathe at my house so she didn’t get ridiculed, stuck up for her during a time she nearly got expelled wrongfully, and just being a good friend to her in anyway I could.
Long story short, senior year, between classes when I asked her where did she want my mom to take her out to eat for her birthday this year (my mom was doing this the past few years), she told me she was going to out with ‘A’ and ‘B’ this year because “I only want to hang out with friends, but I’ll see you on Monday.”
I didn’t even know what to say and stared blankly at her, then went to class then practice. I felt hurt and was so salty that McDonald’s could’ve used me for their french fries for a long time after that. I haven’t spoken to her since.”
4. Tired of you.
“I became friends with a group of women my own age, mid 20s, through a mutual friend we all shared and I thought we were getting along really well.
We would meet up at least once a week and do dinner and movies at one of our homes, I was invited to weddings, hosted baby showers, we all belonged to the same social media group and chatted constantly. Then gradually I started noticing I was no longer being invited to things. I would show up at an event and be totally out of the loop as far as major life changes were concerned and no one would bother telling me anything or filling me in.
I then found out through that mutual friend that the group had gotten tired of me and instead of saying anything they had created a new social media group without me and were just waiting for me to take the hint and leave them alone. So I did. I stopped trying to stay connected and just let the four years of friendship die.
I saw them all at that mutual friends wedding recently and tried to have a casual conversation, catch up and everything, but not a single one of them even looked at me or said a word to me. I felt really stupid and confused as I stood in a group with them but was completely ignored. I eventually wandered off.”
5. Replaced.
“They all told me they had canceled their plans to go to a lake over the weekend, I found out they actually went, and had replaced me with someone else through their snap stories.”
6. Mean.
“Went to a sleepover when I was about 12-13 y/o.
It was for my best friend’s birthday. They said “let’s sit in a circle and list our favorite things about each other!” sounded wholesome, so I sat in the circle.
When my turn came around, everyone in the circle had nothing positive to say about me, “you’re actually really annoying and we don’t like you”…. my best friend looked sad for me but didn’t say anything… d**n kids are mean.”
7. Christmas party.
“The day I was informed that my presence wasn’t necessary for the annual Christmas party.
After I had spent what little money I had made that year into presents for the friends that I thought were supportive of me.
I still have the presents.”
8. Now you find out.
“I recently got a message from an old school friend.
Apologising for the b**lying I received from them and the rest of my circle.
I didn’t realise i was being b**lied. 20 yrs later and i only now find out that the people i though I was closest to at school didn’t actually like me.
That hurt.”
9. Left out.
“When I invited them all to my birthday and nobody arrived.
Turns out, they got together elsewhere that same day and just decided as a group not to show up.”
10. Didn’t fit in.
“Started getting excluded as I was single, no kids, didn’t own a house and liked to travel.
My friends wives didn’t feel I fit. So made sure I wasn’t invited to anything. Apparently I was a bad influence. Friends of 15 years being so easily influenced.
Found a new group of friends now. Old ones reached out to me not long ago. Told them to f**k off.”
11. Like a lost puppy.
“I was sitting at the lunch table with them and they were talking.
It then dawned on me that they never talked to me during lunch or reached out to me during break.
I was basically following them around like a stupid lost puppy all the time while they couldn’t care less.”
12. See you later.
“I didn’t get the little going away party at work.
It’s a silly thing, but it was a close, friendly workplace and when people would quit they’d set up cheap little themed decorations from the office printer and add some other funny stuff about the person that was leaving.
I brought a cake and it was fine and I know my coworkers didn’t dislike me, but I guess everyone sort of forgot about me because I’m not the most expressive person. I was sad I never got my themed decorations. I worked there for two years.”
