Sep 20, 2022
15 Cool Hostels Around the World That Look Great but Won’t Cost You a Ton of Money
If you’re thinking about taking an extended trip that spans multiple countries, or you’re just heading away for a long weekend, it’s always a good idea to do your research so you can find the best values on hostels.
Hostels can be a bit of a crapshoot, as any seasoned traveler knows. That’s why this list of 15 hostels all over the world that look pretty swanky but won’t totally empty your bank account is CRUCIAL.
Take a look at these hostels and see if maybe you can squeeze them into your next travel itinerary.
1. The Farm Hostel, Bali, Indonesia
2. Away With the Fairies Hostel, Hogsback, South Africa
3. Rodamón, Marrakech, Morocco
4. Bambuda Lodge, Bocas del Toro, Panama
5. Jumbo Stay, Stockholm, Sweden
6. Fauzi Azar Inn, Nazareth, Israel
7. St Briavels Castle, Gloucestershire, UK
8. Sydney Harbour YHA, Sydney, Australia
9. Lucky Lake Hostel, Amsterdam, The Netherlands
10. Hostel Celica, Ljubljana, Slovenia
11. Zostel Ooty, Ooty, India
12. Héraðsskólinn Hostel, Laugarvatn, Iceland
13. Cascada Verde, Uvita, Costa Rica
14. Sunset Destination Hostel, Lisbon, Portugal
15. ArkaBarka, Belgrade, Serbia
Now, who’s got the travel bug?!?!?!
