8 Ways to Make Your Popcorn Better
Find me one person out there who doesn’t like popcorn…
Go ahead, I’ll wait…
You can’t think of anyone, can you?
That’s because EVERYONE enjoys popcorn!
And today we’re going to hear about 8 ways to make your popcorn better, so think about these options next time you hit the couch to watch a movie or two.
1. Use a lot of oil.
If you want to get that popcorn crunchy and crispy, load up on the oil.
There are two methods you can try: the first is to add 1/2 a cup of oil for 1/3 cup of unpopped kernels OR you can just keep pouring the oil until it comes around the curve of the pot and then add popcorn until the oil just barely covers the kernels.
Try it!
2. Skip the preheat.
Some people like to preheat and test out a few kernels to see if they taste okay, but you’re just wasting time, friends!
Just go ahead and dump all the kernels in at once.
You’ll be just fine and everything will taste great!
3. Add some meat.
Yeah, you read that right…
If you’re a meat eater, use bacon grease, duck fat, or chicken schmaltz instead of regular oil to give your popcorn a meaty flavor.
Sounds yummy!
4. Cheese it up.
Add a packet of mac and cheese flavoring powder to your popcorn, give it a good shake, and you’ll be a happy camper!
5. Veggie powders.
If mac and cheese powder isn’t your thing, add some veggie powders like paprika, tomato salt, and other powders to give your popcorn a different kind of kick.
6. Anchovy butter.
I know, I know, you might be scratching your head about this one, but don’t knock it until you try it!
All you have to do is melt anchovies with some butter, stir it up, and drizzle it on your popcorn and we think you’ll really enjoy this party in your mouth.
Trust us, okay?
7. Kettle corn.
Tired of the same old, same old?
Then you should get creative and make some kettle corn instead of regular popcorn! It really doesn’t take a whole lot to make kettle corn and you can get instructions on how to do it by clicking HERE.
8. Popcorn grits!
How does the idea of popcorn grits sound to you?
Pretty great, right?!?!
Try to make this creamy concoction yourself by following the instructions laid out HERE.