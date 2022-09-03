Kid Shows Off a Ingenuous New Way to Tie Shoes
A young kid named Colton has a new way to tie shoes that we think kids and parents need to check out.
“My name is Colton and there’s a new way to tie shoes,” the 5-year-old says in a video before showing the world how he learned to tie his sneakers from a friend at school.
Kids struggle to tie their shoes mostly because their fingers aren’t big enough to hold the loops shut while they tie the shoes – they can either tie the knot or maintain the loop, but not both at the same time.
But the way Colton does it eliminates the problem completely.
Instead of trying to hold the loops shut with his fingers, Colton sticks the end of the shoelace into the top lace hole, holding them in place while he ties the (double) knot.
Then, he pulls the ends free and goes about his day!
Good job, kid! Watch the video below to see Colton in action.
And we think you should show your own kids this trick, friends!
Categories: THE REST
Tags: · children, how to tie your shoes, kids, tying shoes