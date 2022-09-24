Ralph Fiennes Almost Turned Down the Role of Voldemort in the “Harry Potter” Films
It’s hard to imagine anyone but actor Ralph Fiennes as Voldemort in the Harry Potter movies, don’t you think?
Well, it turns out that Fiennes very nearly turned down the role.
Fiennes is known as a great actor and he received Oscar nominations for his performances in Schindler’s List and The English Patient, both critically acclaimed films with serious subject matter intended for adults.
Most kids would not like The English Patient…
Yet, Fiennes’ role as He Who Must Not Be Named made him a star with kids everywhere.
Fiennes told The Johnathon Ross Show, “The truth is I was actually ignorant about the films and the books.”
The Harry Potter world was introduced to Fiennes’ Voldemort in the fourth movie, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, which came out in 2005. He went on to play the evil entity until the end of the series in 2011.
“Out of ignorance I just sort of thought, this isn’t for me,” Fiennes said. It was his sister, mother of three little Potterheads that told him he was crazy for not taking the role.
It’s hard to believe he wanted to turn down the part. Good thing for all of us that he took it!
Categories: FILM/TV
Tags: · harry potter, j.k. rowling, ralph fiennes, top