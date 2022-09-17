This Is How You Can Deal With Work Stress and Recover From Burnout
Stress and burnout from our jobs is real, folks.
A lot of people are feeling the pressure and feeling overwhelmed to the point where they need to utilize their time off in the right ways if they’re going to be able to relax, improve their lives, and make their lives more livable.
And psychologists and experts are offering strategies that can help people have a better work-life balance.
Not surprisingly, people who need recovery from work-related stress usually have the hardest time finding it. And if you’re really stressed at work, you’re not going to eat well or exercise like you should. This is called the recovery paradox.
People who have mentally and emotionally straining jobs have the hardest time with this and people who do physical labor jobs like construction usually have a much easier time winding down after work.
Researchers have placed the approaches to getting away from work stress into two categories: relaxation and mastery.
Relaxation is any activity that helps you to calm your body and mind and mastery is when you try to get better at a new skill, like a sport or learning how to cook.
A 2019 study showed that people who got better at a skill during their time off had more energy and enthusiasm the next morning. Another study showed that people who spent their free time doing activities and tasks that they were actually interested in were more lively and energetic than people who felt like they were obligated to do something.
So thinking about and doing something other than your job in your free time is key to relieving stress and avoiding burnout and having emotional and mental distance from your job is important. Or, in other words, getting away from thinking about your job and tuning out is key.
Taking mini breaks during the day is important, too. A study showed workers tended to be less emotionally exhausted and were in better moods near the end of the workday if they took small breaks throughout the day to get away from thinking about work.
Research shows that people should also try to relax and engage in light exercise during the workday. This could consist of riding an exercise bike or even taking the time to tense and release muscles. And if you’re feeling overwhelmed, you can even take a short walk.
For people who work from home, it can be harder to separate work from your regular life, so it’s suggested that you dress up like you would if you were going into an office and then change into casual clothes when the work day is done.
Another idea is to put all work-related material away and out of sight at the end of the workday so you don’t even have to see it at night.
Try some of these strategies and see if they help you reduce the stress you experience from your job. Good luck!