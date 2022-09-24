Sep 23, 2022

This Is Why You Have Green Poop Sometimes

It’s time to talk about bodily functions, friends…

You know you’ve been in this situation, so don’t try to deny it. There was at least one time in your life when you pooped, and it was green.

It’s kind of an alarming situation, and you think to yourself…what the hell is going on here? Am I sick? Dying? What is causing this?

Well, that’s what this whole article is about, so you’re in luck!

Screen Shot 2019 03 28 at 11.23.15 AM This Is Why You Have Green Poop Sometimes

Photo Credit: Flickr,U.S. Army CCDC

Good news! It’s actually normal to occasionally have green poop, so you can relax and wipe that sweat from your brow.

While it is possible that you might have some gastrointestinal issues going on that cause it to turn green as it ventures through you, the main issue is that the waste moves too fast through your digestive system and doesn’t have time to break down the bile that is naturally secreted from your gallbladder.

That bile is usually a green or yellow color.

473px 2401 Components of the Digestive System This Is Why You Have Green Poop Sometimes

Photo Credit: Wikipedia

There are some other factors that could cause green poops, too.

You might have too much fat in your diet, you might be eating so many green veggies (i.e. kale and spinach) that it’s turning your bowel movements green, or you might be consuming a lot of food and/or drinks that have a lot of green food coloring (think Shamrock Shakes).

800px Green beer This Is Why You Have Green Poop Sometimes

Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

If you do happen to experience green diarrhea that doesn’t go away quickly, then you might have some kind of infection, and you should get checked out.

Otherwise, just lay off the green beer on St. Patty’s, okay?

twistedsifter on facebook This Is Why You Have Green Poop Sometimes

Categories: THE REST
Tags: · , , , , ,

Copyright © 2022 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter