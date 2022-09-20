Sep 19, 2022
Turn Your Cat’s Face Into a Realistic Mask
You can now become your cat, so to speak, by turning their face into a very realistic and kind of terrifying mask. These babies take the phrase “crazy cat lady” to a whole new level.
The cat mask service is brought to you by a Japanese creative studio called Shindo Rinka, in collaboration with a modeling workshop called 91. All you have to do is take a photo of your cat in good lighting, send it to the company, and they’ll get to work.
The resulting mask is made of a 3D mold covered in fur.
And they are VERY realistic.
Did I mention these masks cost upwards of $2,000? Each mask is completed by hand to look identical to your pet, and that level of realism doesn’t come cheap.
The company does not offer a human mask for your cat…
Yet.