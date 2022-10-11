11 Funny and Clever Puns That You’ll Love
Who’s ready to fall in love?
I’m talking about finding the love of your life that will make you smile and will never let you down…
Yes, I’m talking about puns!
Oh, sorry for the confusion…
Well, if you’re looking for some punny business, you’re in the right place, because these 11 posts are downright hilarious.
1. This is all very inspiring.
Please tell us more! Also, this needs to be a reality show!
A sign in the window reads CURED MEATS. Inside, a salami takes his first steps since the accident. A prosciutto learns to forgive.
— ceej (@ceejoyner) May 24, 2013
2. I don’t know if this one can be topped.
It’s just so darn good!
Is that… is that the Fanta of the Opera? pic.twitter.com/uqEGVFNsRj
— Yacov Freedman (@yzfreedman) October 11, 2017
3. Boy, is he gonna be embarrassed.
He had no idea what he was getting into…
football coach: i need you guys to make a play
(8 months later at opening night)
football coach: wait wtf is this
— runt (@rancheroni) September 8, 2017
4. Ground beef.
She needs to lighten up and get a sense of humor. Jeez!
A lady just dropped a steak while I was at Aldi. I said whoops now it’s ground beef. She didn’t laugh or seem slightly amused but that’s showbiz baby
— Pat Lenz (@Pat_Lenz) September 18, 2018
5. The puns you can make with Shaq’s name are pretty much endless.
Here are only a few brilliant examples.
6. Got up there in a hurry!
If you didn’t laugh at this, I just don’t know what to tell you anymore…
7. The pizza delivery man comes through again!
I hope you gave this guy a great tip!
We told our pizza delivery man to write a joke on the box. He delivered. from Punny
8. I’m glad this got cleared up.
I was worried there for a minute!
9. That VAN is really GOGH-ING.
See what I did there? Are you proud of me?
10. This might be the best pun of all time.
Also, is anyone coming back to claim that kid?
Ice, Ice, Baby from Punny
11. He’s got all the hay in the world in those jeans.
There’s a lot going on in this one! You gotta love it!
He probably doesn’t love his job, but hay, it’s in his jeans. from Punny
Categories: FUNNY
Tags: · FUNNY, funny puns, puns