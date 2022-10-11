Oct 5, 2022

11 Funny and Clever Puns That You’ll Love

Who’s ready to fall in love?

I’m talking about finding the love of your life that will make you smile and will never let you down…

Yes, I’m talking about puns!

Oh, sorry for the confusion…

Well, if you’re looking for some punny business, you’re in the right place, because these 11 posts are downright hilarious.

Let’s go, lovebirds!

1. This is all very inspiring.

Please tell us more! Also, this needs to be a reality show!

2. I don’t know if this one can be topped.

It’s just so darn good!

3. Boy, is he gonna be embarrassed.

He had no idea what he was getting into…

4. Ground beef.

She needs to lighten up and get a sense of humor. Jeez!

5. The puns you can make with Shaq’s name are pretty much endless.

Here are only a few brilliant examples.

I’m really ticking him off. Thought I’d share from Punny

6. Got up there in a hurry!

If you didn’t laugh at this, I just don’t know what to tell you anymore…

Well that escalated quickly! from Punny

7. The pizza delivery man comes through again!

I hope you gave this guy a great tip!

We told our pizza delivery man to write a joke on the box. He delivered. from Punny

8. I’m glad this got cleared up.

I was worried there for a minute!

No Checks from Punny

9. That VAN is really GOGH-ING.

See what I did there? Are you proud of me?

wow, look at the van gogh from Punny

10. This might be the best pun of all time.

Also, is anyone coming back to claim that kid?

Ice, Ice, Baby from Punny

11. He’s got all the hay in the world in those jeans.

There’s a lot going on in this one! You gotta love it!

He probably doesn’t love his job, but hay, it’s in his jeans. from Punny

