Guy Shares Lessons His Mom Taught Him When He Was a Kid About How to Be a Good Future Husband
There’s no doubt about it that the way young boys are raised and what they’re taught by their parents leave a huge mark on them and will affect them for the rest of their lives.
And a TikTok blogger named Doug Weaver shared a video where he talked about how his mother made a curriculum for him and his brothers when they were young called “Husbands in Training” that detailed how the boys would hopefully grow up to be fine husbands one day.
Weaver talks about how his mother’s curriculum covered all kinds of subjects from eating etiquette to chivalry to how to build a strong relationship.
Check out what Weaver said in the video below.
@dougweaverart Husbands in training! #parenting #storytime #story ♬ original sound – dougweaverart
Weaver added that his father even eventually started taking part in the lessons with the boys when they were growing up. His mother even gave each son a signed certificate when they got married.
Folks on TikTok responded to Weaver’s video.
One viewer made a good point and Weaver weighed in saying how much he loved the response.
Another person said this curriculum is what the world needs and that women would benefit from these kinds of teachings, too.
This person said the whole project was cool and they were glad Weaver’s father joined in.
And Weaver added that he talked to his mother and they are planning on making a video series. Cool!
We definitely need to see more of this kind of stuff out there!