Video Shows a Coyote Waiting for a Badger So They Can Cross the Highway Together
Cameras for Pathways for Wildlife and Peninsula Open Space Trust (POST) captured amazing footage of two wild animal buds hanging out one night. An energetic coyote seemed to be waiting for his slow-moving badger friend to catch up so they could enter a culvert together to cross under a highway.
In fact, the coyote seemed to encourage his pal to hurry the hell up!
One of the best videos ever.
This may not be all that unusual. Videographer Russ McSpadden said that coyotes and badgers will often hunt together at night. McSpadden’s tweet of the video went viral and even celebrity chef Alton Brown paused his recipe development to reply.
McSpadden’s video on Twitter was liked more than 778,000 times, while a video posted on Facebook by the Center for Large Landscape Conservation was viewed more than 737,000 times.
In the video, the coyote jumps up and down wagging his tail at the entrance of the culvert. Seconds later, a badger waddles up and both of them enter the culvert together. The video ends as we see their little behinds disappear into the darkness.
Seems like people are very interested in what goes on at night between animal friends.
We’re betting an evening out with an excited coyote and a laidback badger could get pretty comical.