Explore This Underground, Abandoned Mine Park by Clear Bottomed, See-through Kayaks
Are you looking for something different to do on your next vacation?
Well, perhaps you should consider the Crystal Kayak and SUP Glow Tour offered by a company called SUP Kentucky.
The tour lets visitors kayak through an abandoned limestone mine in Kentucky’s Red River Gorge area near Slade, Kentucky.
The kayas supplied by the company are clear so guests can kayak through the waters lit up by colorful LED lights as they follow their tour guide through the mine.
The tour includes a stop at an underground waterfall that is also lit up by LED lights.
The experience lasts roughly 90 minutes and guests can expect to see rainbow trout that like the follow the tours and they might be lucky enough to glimpse some Kentucky brown bats.
Another great part of the tour is that the maximum number of people that will be in your group is capped at 8.
Looks pretty great, don’t you think?!?!