Oct 28, 2022

Explore This Underground, Abandoned Mine Park by Clear Bottomed, See-through Kayaks

Are you looking for something different to do on your next vacation?

Well, perhaps you should consider the Crystal Kayak and SUP Glow Tour offered by a company called SUP Kentucky.

The tour lets visitors kayak through an abandoned limestone mine in Kentucky’s Red River Gorge area near Slade, Kentucky.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SUP Kentucky (@supkentucky)

The kayas supplied by the company are clear so guests can kayak through the waters lit up by colorful LED lights as they follow their tour guide through the mine.

The tour includes a stop at an underground waterfall that is also lit up by LED lights.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SUP Kentucky (@supkentucky)

The experience lasts roughly 90 minutes and guests can expect to see rainbow trout that like the follow the tours and they might be lucky enough to glimpse some Kentucky brown bats.

Another great part of the tour is that the maximum number of people that will be in your group is capped at 8.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SUP Kentucky (@supkentucky)

Looks pretty great, don’t you think?!?!

