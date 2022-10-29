What Hygiene Tips Should Everyone Know? Here’s What People Said.
As much as you think you MIGHT know about cleanliness and hygiene, maybe you still have some lessons to learn, friends…
And today we’re going to hear from AskReddit users about what hygiene tips they think everyone out there needs to know.
Let’s take a look!
1. What’s that smell?
“Make sure your clothes get completely dry. You’ll smell like mildew otherwise.
If you do accidentally forget a wet load of laundry in the machine for a while, wash them again and add about 1/4 cup white vinegar to the wash cycle.
It gets rid of the mildew smell and doesn’t smell like vinegar.”
2. Yuck.
“If your shoes smell from wearing them, it might be due to you not exfoliating your feet.
The d**d skin starts to ferment when your foot sweats inside your shoe. Pumice stones are your friend.”
3. Good one.
“If you wear earrings, take them off and clean them frequently.
I had earrings from childhood to end of high school. Stopped wearing them and got them re-pierced at 24.
I could not believe how easily and how bad they can smell, especially over the summer since I have long dark hair and sweat more since heat is absorbed easier.”
4. Scrape it up.
“Use a tongue scraper.
My first couple times using a tongue scraper made me gag when I looked at it. I finally got over it but oh man, it’s nasty.
Especially if you’re a coffee drinker.”
5. Get in there.
“Clean your belly button.
Please for the love of god.
The amount of bellybutton grime and lint I have encountered while prepping people for abdominal surgery is truly astounding.”
6. Don’t overdo it.
“Pick a small amount of cologne or perfume and stick to that dosage.
As you get older you lose some smell and you get more desensitized to your preferred fragrance if you use it regularly.
I’ve known several older folks who you could smell coming.”
7. Pro tip.
“Buy a very wide-toothed comb to hang up in the shower, and use it to de-tangle while your hair is coated in conditioner.
It helps a lot.”
8. Don’t forget your glasses.
“Wash your glasses in the sink with warm water and gentle, non-antibacterial soap. Your face secretes oil throughout the day, and a lot of it gathers in your eyebrows.
It will then pool in the cracks between the frame and lenses, gather in scummy boogers on the nose pads, and in the hinges as well. Once it’s built up, no matter how hard you try to clean your lenses, you’ll just smudge them up because of that oil.
Then the face oil will oxidize and turn bright green, then yellow-ish, then brown. It smells TERRIBLE. I wash mine about once every two weeks with a drop of dish soap.”
9. Definitely.
“After you wash your feet and in-between your toes, be sure to dry them properly to avoid foot fungus.”
10. Bacne.
“If you have bacne (back acne), lean your head forward to rinse your hair products OR wash your back thoroughly with soap after rinsing your conditioner/last product.
Most people lean their head backward to rinse, which washes their hair products all down their back. If you wash with soap after, no biggie, but many people wash their body first, typically while letting the conditioner sit in their hair for a few minutes and thus rinsing after.
In which case, you step out of the shower with hair product residue all down your back and ass. For some people and products, it’s fine; for others, it can cause skin irritation and acne.”
11. Don’t skip it.
“Wash behind your ears. It’s not an old wive’s tale that grandmas scold kids with. There are lots of oil producing sebaceous glands there.
You can get a nasty smell, and you can even get flaky skin or ‘cheese’ build up behind there if you don’t wash with soap.”
12. Take off your shoes.
“Make your home a shoes-free environment. I know some folks are concerned about their foot odor. Others feel that a door mat is sufficient in wiping one’s feet at the entryway.
Keep in mind that if you’ve set foot into a public restroom, you’re basically tracking whatever you stepped on into your home.”
