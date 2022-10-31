Worker Accidentally Films Manager in the Background While Filming a TikTok in the Office
Be careful when you film TikTok videos people…especially when you’re at work…
Because you never know who’s going to be watching!
And a guy who filmed himself at work dancing to Jordin Sparks’ song “One Step At A Time” didn’t realize his boss was in the background…and it seems like the man in charge wasn’t too happy with his antics.
Check out his video below.
@thiskidd5795 I’m getting fired #fyp #foryou #fired #sales #imgettingfired ♬ One Step At a Time – Jordin Sparks
Uh oh…
Let’s see what folks had to say about this on TikTok.
One person was feeling it ad said,
“Worth the write-up, can’t put a cap on vibes.”
And another viewer said,
“Haha! I love it! keep Dancing just not on the clock. LOL.”
This TikTokker said,
“Getting fired vibing to Jordin Sparks is the way to go out.”
But one person argued,
“I’d fire you for saying “I ain’t know…”. Bad grammar will get you fired every time.”
But it seems like the story had a happy ending, because when a commenter said, “We want to know what happened,” the man replied and said, “I’m still employed.”
Phew! That was a close one!
And remember kids, only TikTok is your spare time when you ARE NOT at work.