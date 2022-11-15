A Person Was Charged $280 at a Vending Machine
Well, that sure doesn’t sound good, now does it?
A TikTok user named Rachel posted a video showing that an unlucky person was charged a whopping $280 at a vending machine…sounds a little extreme, doesn’t it?
@rachel_b9_Note to self DO NOT put a card in the drink machine 😅!♬ Funny Laugh no no no – Sound Effect
And folks on the social media platform talked about how this could have happened.
One person said,
“If you don’t hit ‘End of Order’ it can be used multiple times. I learned that the hard way at the Mall once.”
Another offered this advice:
“You have to push cancel after you buy something or else it’ll stay on for a while.”
And this viewer argued this probably happened:
“Imagine he walked away and the machine asked if you want more, so the next several people just kept ordering.”
Some folks have had similar experiences.
One TikTokker said,
“I think I did a card once and almost got a whole 12-pack of Dr. Pepper.’
And another person shared their own mishap:
“Happened to me at the zoo. A vending machine charged me $600 for a disposable camera.”
One TikTokker said this also happens at ATM machines:
“Stuff like this is why I hit the cancel button a few times after I get my money, receipt, and card back from the ATM. Paranoid like a mofo.”
Pay attention to this next time you buy a soda or a bag of chips, friends! You never know how it might come back to bite you in the you-know-what…
Categories: THE REST
Tags: · top, vending machine, vending machines, weird