A Work-From-Home Employee Says There’s No Going Back to the Office Ever Again and People Responded
There’s no doubt about it, the way we work has changed drastically since the Covid-19 pandemic made most of us start working from home in March 2020.
And many people never want to go back to an office setting.
A woman named Reba posted a video on TikTok where she talked about the benefits of working from home…and she said she’ll never work in an office again.
Take a look at what she had to say.
@reliablereba & that’s on never going into an office again #workfromhome #remotework #9to5 #millennial #corporatelife #corporatehumor #MyFallStarbucksOrder ♬ original sound – Donna Rosalene Dixon
Reba’s video is obviously very relatable and a lot of folks responded to her.
One person said,
“It’s so peaceful working from home in my PJs.”
Another viewer added,
“I work 6:30 until 3 and I love it.”
A third TikTokker said,
“Honestly, remote work is the best thing to come out of Covid.”
But some folks seemed a little bit annoyed that their offices are trying to make them come back into the office after all this time spent working at home.
One person commented,
“My office is bringing us back into the office full-time after being fully remote. I’m desperately searching for a new job.”
Another added,
“Mine is trying to bring us back to the office 40% of our time. Needless to say, I’m looking for a new job.”
And still, other viewers admitted that they miss the atmosphere of actually going into an office.
One viewer said,
“I love going into the office; the camaraderie and moral support and being around human beings.”
To these folks, Reba said,
“That’s awesome if that works for you. I miss in person work connections! But I have so much free time now I just see my friends more… #balance.”
I guess you have to find out what the best work situation is for you and fit a job that fits your lifestyle!
