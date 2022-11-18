A Worker Found Out She Had to Work an 8 AM-8 PM Shift on Her First Day and She Thought About Quitting
You gotta do what you gotta do when it comes to working…at least that’s my two cents.
But we all know that everyone has different work ethics…but still, complaining on the first day of a new job?
Not a good look!
And a woman named Samira Wiley shared a video on TikTok where she said she wanted to quit on the first day of her new job because of a 12-hour shift.
@samhuncho13 I’m SO hungry bro. If we work together and you see this, no you didn’t 😭 #fyp #foryoupage #firstdayofwork #jobs #thegreatresignation #loljk #FlexEveryAngle ♬ original sound – Sam Huncho 💕
One person agreed with her and said,
“Yea baby, I would have quit after the first 10 minutes.”
Another said,
“Hang in there. I’m starting my new job next week after 3 months of not working. No job is perfect.”
And one viewer replied,
“You’re just outside of your comfort zone after 9 months!! ‘Everything you’ve ever wanted is right outside your comfort zone’. YOU GOT THIS BESTIE.”
But things took a different turn when Wiley posted a follow-up video about how much she actually enjoyed the job.
@samhuncho13 #stitch with @samhuncho13 excuse my squeal lmaoooo but I had SO much fun omg. This is exactly what I needed to get out of my depression OMG! #fyp #foryoupage #retailworker #FlexEveryAngle #blacktiktok #depression ♬ original sound – Sam Huncho 💕
Well, that was a quick turn-around!