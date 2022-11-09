McDonald’s Manager Says Tech Won’t Replace Workers And Addresses Those Who Refuse to Use Self-Service Kiosks
There’s no getting around it: we’re seeing more and more self-service kiosks in stores we go to and that includes some fast food restaurants.
But some folks, for various reasons, refuse to use the technology.
A McDonald’s manager named Noah Anderson addressed people who refuse to use the self-service kiosks and he talked about the issue of workers being replaced by this technology.
Anderson’s video got people talking on TikTok.
One person said,
“as an introvert and someone who doesn’t like talking to people….I will use it regardless.”
Another viewer said,
“I try to use these no matter what. It gives the worker time to do my order and whatever else they were doing.”
But some folks were adamant that they are not fans of this technology.
One TikTokker said,
“I don’t use them because they’re breeding grounds for all manner of germs. There has literally been fecal matter found on them.”
Another person said,
“I don’t even know how to use them. Tried using it last year and it was just too confusing.”
And this viewer had a question about this whole process:
“Is it very obvious to the workers that my order was put in? Because sometimes it takes longer to get my food when I use that.”
And another added,
“You say this but then they get popular enough to where the kiosks take your job, just remember this tiktok you made, just sayin’…”.
Give it a shot, folks!
You might even enjoy it! Stranger things have happened!
