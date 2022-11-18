She Shared a Hack for Getting Free Food at Chick-fil-A and Sparked a Debate
What are your thoughts about using shortcuts to get stuff for free?
Everyone has their own opinions about this and we each have our own moral compasses, so you can understand why this story got people talking.
A woman posted a video to TikTok where she discussed how to get a free meal from Chick-fil-A.
Take a look at what she had to say.
Some folks didn’t see anything wrong with this and said they use different hacks to get free food.
One commented,
“Nah y’all I got y’all take your old receipt off your bag then go and say you called in about your order. Even if they can’t find you in the book they’ll still give it to you cause you holding up the line.”
Another said,
“I get to the window and say, ‘oh shoot! Sorry I forgot my wallet I’ll come back’. And they say, ‘no worries, it’s on us,’ and give me free food every time.”
Some people who have worked at the fast food chain said their managers would never let this happen.
One viewer said,
“Yeah as a former Chick-fil-A employee, don’t do this. Managers will direct you out of the line with no food.”
Another added,
“From a Chick-fil-A employee—we literally can’t give you your food for free, our operator and managers will not let us hand you the food until your payment went through.”
And another TikTokker said,
“When I worked at Chick-fil-A I would almost never give people free food. Because as an adult, why are you ordering food when you don’t have money?”
Other viewers said they wouldn’t do something like this because of their moral compass or because of karma.
I gotta say I agree with these folks, but that’s just me…