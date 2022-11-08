Nov 8, 2022

Starbucks Employees Talk About the Company’s Decision to “Automate” Their Drink Stations

Starbucks is one of the most successful franchises in the country and now the company is starting to make the shift to automation behind the counters of their stores with their Siren System Cold Bar.

Starbucks refers to its employees as “Partners” and a video was posted on the company’s Partners TikTok page showing how this new automation process works.

Check out the video below.

@starbuckspartners Sneak peek into the future of Starbucks innovation 🔜 Siren System Cold Bar ❄️ #ToBeAPartner #Starbucks #CoffeeTikTok #Frappuccino ♬ original sound – Starbucks Partners

Here’s how some people responded to the video.

One person said they’ve been a Starbucks Partner for a while and they’re excited about this development.

Screen Shot 2022 11 01 at 1.56.31 PM Starbucks Employees Talk About the Company’s Decision to “Automate” Their Drink Stations

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another Partner inquired about getting this at their store and got a response from the company.

Screen Shot 2022 11 01 at 1.56.42 PM Starbucks Employees Talk About the Company’s Decision to “Automate” Their Drink Stations

Photo Credit: TikTok

And one viewer said this process looks complicated and if one thing goes wrong, it could really muck up the works.

Screen Shot 2022 11 01 at 1.56.57 PM Starbucks Employees Talk About the Company’s Decision to “Automate” Their Drink Stations

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another TikTokker said this process takes the craft out of making coffee drinks.

Screen Shot 2022 11 01 at 1.57.16 PM Starbucks Employees Talk About the Company’s Decision to “Automate” Their Drink Stations

Photo Credit: TikTok

One former barista said they are not a fan of this at all.

Screen Shot 2022 11 01 at 1.57.22 PM Starbucks Employees Talk About the Company’s Decision to “Automate” Their Drink Stations

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another TikTokker commented that busy locations will need more than one of these to be successful.

Screen Shot 2022 11 01 at 1.57.31 PM Starbucks Employees Talk About the Company’s Decision to “Automate” Their Drink Stations

Photo Credit: TikTok

And this viewer said this system will be worse for a number of reasons.

Screen Shot 2022 11 01 at 1.57.42 PM Starbucks Employees Talk About the Company’s Decision to “Automate” Their Drink Stations

Photo Credit: TikTok

Well, it looks like the jury is still out on this one…

We’ll have to wait and see how it all goes down to find out how it shakes out!

