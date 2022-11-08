Starbucks Employees Talk About the Company’s Decision to “Automate” Their Drink Stations
Starbucks is one of the most successful franchises in the country and now the company is starting to make the shift to automation behind the counters of their stores with their Siren System Cold Bar.
Starbucks refers to its employees as “Partners” and a video was posted on the company’s Partners TikTok page showing how this new automation process works.
Check out the video below.
@starbuckspartners Sneak peek into the future of Starbucks innovation 🔜 Siren System Cold Bar ❄️ #ToBeAPartner #Starbucks #CoffeeTikTok #Frappuccino ♬ original sound – Starbucks Partners
Here’s how some people responded to the video.
One person said they’ve been a Starbucks Partner for a while and they’re excited about this development.
Another Partner inquired about getting this at their store and got a response from the company.
And one viewer said this process looks complicated and if one thing goes wrong, it could really muck up the works.
Another TikTokker said this process takes the craft out of making coffee drinks.
One former barista said they are not a fan of this at all.
Another TikTokker commented that busy locations will need more than one of these to be successful.
And this viewer said this system will be worse for a number of reasons.
Well, it looks like the jury is still out on this one…
We’ll have to wait and see how it all goes down to find out how it shakes out!