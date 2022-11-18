Nov 17, 2022

The Shirk Report – Volume 710

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Wario and Waluigi
Looney Tunes moment IRL
Baby cow with knit ear warmers
Paper craft version of Homer Simpson’s computer
Spotted outside DC Beltway
The wave
Nailed it!
“Must save banana from the rain”
There are no words…
Hell’s bulldozer
In this order?
CT scan of airpods in charging case
Dad with very small legs plays with kids
A miniature head-on collision
The set up for recording 1969 moon landing
How to handle a rude neighbor
Phoenix cloud formation
Animated watercolor of Santa Monica Hotel
Until next week

 

10 ARTICLES

This Is Why Your Dog Follows You to the Bathroom
The Cheapest US States To Buy A Home In, Visualized
Can Listening to Music Really Make Your Baby Smarter?
How the cost of living crisis is impacting the way we date
This space-based weapon remains in the dark—for now
The $30 Million Lottery Scam
How Running Late For Class Gave This Man A New Perspective On Life
The Search for a Pill That Can Help Dogs—and Humans—Live Longer
Too Many Songs, Not Enough Hits: Pop Music Is Struggling to Create New Stars
5 Misconceptions About Sugar—Debunked

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

