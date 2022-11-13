This Man Thought He Found His Lost Cat… And Then The Real One Showed Up
People who have and love their pets know the unique terror, worry, and fear that accompanies the moment you realize they’ve gotten away from you, and you don’t know where they are.
And a man named Stanislav Zak must have felt major heartache for the weeks that his tuxedo cat went missing – and he must have felt such joy when he found him and brought him home!
But then….his actual cat came back.
Possible solutions:
The Parent Trap but it’s cats
Face Off but it’s cats
Mission Impossible but it’s cats
Cats but it’s The Prestige
We’re in the Matrix
— James Felton (@JimMFelton) April 7, 2020
Comedian James Felton shared the story on Twitter, musing on what could be going on – movies starring cats instead of people, basically.
The Purrstige
— Elizabeth May (@_ElizabethMay) April 7, 2020
It didn’t take long for Twitterers with too much time on their hands to realize the cats aren’t exactly identical.
But, but… they look completely different. pic.twitter.com/mvbMJSmIfa
— Matthew Hodson #StayHomeSaveLives (@Matthew_Hodson) April 7, 2020
Marked-up images and everything.
I have too much time on my hands. pic.twitter.com/diE47Abtjm
— Matthew Hodson #StayHomeSaveLives (@Matthew_Hodson) April 8, 2020
Strangely, this has happened to other people.
I have a similar issue, opened the door 6 months ago to let “my cat” in, she wasn’t “my cat”, she’s still here pic.twitter.com/jCXL4zLpkI
— Jason Burch (@WW1Hun) April 8, 2020
I love how they all just have two cats now.
It was dark, and I let an orange and white cat in. And then there were two. pic.twitter.com/DY2tKnyNbT
— Owlie (@talionis_l) April 8, 2020
And a disturbing number of people have actually buried other people’s cats.
Of course, a black and white cat was indeed buried in the back garden by that point.
— Lucy Nichol (@LucyENichol) April 7, 2020
I can’t believe they had to confess they buried the wrong cat to this man.
My dad did this once when we were children. Except the cat he found first had been run over outside our house. We buried him.
Then our cat came back.
A few days later a man came knocking to ask if we had seen his ginger tom.
— Francesca Danczak (@FranDanczak) April 7, 2020
This happens way more often than I ever would have believed!
A woman came to our door once and told us she had run over our cat. We cried & cried & dug a grave on that wet cold night. Suddenly our cat popped from behind the cat coffin which contained an identical but dead cat. Same collar and everything. I nearly died
— Anna Banana on lockdown (@annanotherthng) April 8, 2020
So, whether you believe he couldn’t recognize his own cat or just thought it would make for a good story…you can’t deny this is a good story.
And as long as no one out there is missing this OTHER cat, it has a happy ending, too!