Nov 13, 2022

This Man Thought He Found His Lost Cat… And Then The Real One Showed Up

People who have and love their pets know the unique terror, worry, and fear that accompanies the moment you realize they’ve gotten away from you, and you don’t know where they are.

And a man named Stanislav Zak must have felt major heartache for the weeks that his tuxedo cat went missing – and he must have felt such joy when he found him and brought him home!

But then….his actual cat came back.

Comedian James Felton shared the story on Twitter, musing on what could be going on – movies starring cats instead of people, basically.

It didn’t take long for Twitterers with too much time on their hands to realize the cats aren’t exactly identical.

Marked-up images and everything.

Strangely, this has happened to other people.

I love how they all just have two cats now.

And a disturbing number of people have actually buried other people’s cats.

I can’t believe they had to confess they buried the wrong cat to this man.

This happens way more often than I ever would have believed!

So, whether you believe he couldn’t recognize his own cat or just thought it would make for a good story…you can’t deny this is a good story.

And as long as no one out there is missing this OTHER cat, it has a happy ending, too!

twistedsifter on facebook This Man Thought He Found His Lost Cat... And Then The Real One Showed Up

Categories: ANIMALS, FUNNY
Tags: · , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2022 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter