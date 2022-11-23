This Woman Says That a Tattoo Fell Off of Her Face and the Internet Has Questions
Well, that’s not something you hear about every day…
A tattoo falling off of someone’s body?
What the heck is going on here?!?!
Here’s the story: a woman shared a video on TikTok where she claimed that she got a tattoo on her face in Fort Lauderdale, Florida…and it fell off after three days.
Take a look for yourself…
Folks who saw the video offered up their opinions…and apparently, this woman isn’t the only person this has happened to.
One person said,
“Nobody believes me when I tell them my thigh tattoo fell off.”
Another viewer commented,
“My finger and back of the ear and arm did the same.”
Apparently, if tattoo artists don’t go deep enough when they are working on a person’s skin, the tattoo won’t stay on for very long and will fade quickly.
She shared a follow-up video showing that she got the area re-tattooed and now it looks fine.
In the comments of the second video, the woman said that the artist simply “didn’t go deep enough.”
A viewer said,
“It looks a lot better than the first time. Maybe it was a good thing.”
The more you know…right?