Twitter Users Got Fired up After a Woman Talked About Throwing Away Her Children’s Halloween Candy
And a mom who has made it a tradition to throw all the candy her kids get into the trash after they go to bed on October 31 received some feedback from folks on Twitter after she put up a post about forgetting to toss all the goodies in the garbage this year.
9yo: mama you DIDN’T throw out the halloween candy?!—
[background: we have a halloween tradition where after the kids go to bed, I throw all their candy in the garbage. The next morning, they are filled with rage.]
—thank you SO much!!! [hugs & kisses]
Reader, I forgot.
— Agnes Callard 🐘 = @agnescallard@zirk.us (@AgnesCallard) November 1, 2022
ppl who are morally outraged on behalf of my children: don’t come crying to me when your children write boring memoirs called My Parents Were Always Nice
— Agnes Callard 🐘 = @agnescallard@zirk.us (@AgnesCallard) November 1, 2022
The woman, Agnes Callard, said that “not allowing her kids to gorge themselves on candy for an indefinite period of time after Halloween is a reasonable policy. I think the people who follow me are used to this, but this particular tweet escaped the orbit of my usual group of followers. Those people may be unaccustomed to, or simply not know how to interpret, a less varnished picture of parenting.”
One woman commented that she thought this kind of behavior was actually reasonable.
2000 retweets, overwhelmingly negative, rudely taking the to-me strange position that parents must never regulate how much candy their kids eat. That seems a completely reasonable type of parent-on-kid regulation to me. https://t.co/2dvTlTXLcM
— Robin Hanson (@robinhanson) November 2, 2022
But this person said she sounds like she’s a s**tty parent.
We created a medium where the surest way of getting attention is to publicly announce that you’re a shitty parent but within the bounds of not calling the state in. It’s a delicate art, like the 18th c. French aristocracy trading witty barbs. Love that for us. https://t.co/yNJX8WMmrn
— JD / 🇺🇦 (@jdsanctioned) November 2, 2022
And another Twitter user also wasn’t impressed with this woman’s actions.
Big week for people who love posting cartoonishly awful shit without hesitation https://t.co/DJz4UOFGs3
— gg ✌️😋 (@ChoiceSpectacle) November 2, 2022
wild you just abuse your children for no reason. pic.twitter.com/ZLbVk3NQeu
— Strawbærry Narwhal ‽ (@unvarnishedvoid) November 2, 2022
I also enjoy taking gifts (which I will imminently waste) from my neighbors under false pretenses; to leverage those gifts in making my kids sad, rather than letting the gifts bring them fleeting happiness in what is an otherwise joyless life under my roof.
— William Groundskeeper (@Scotchtoberfesk) November 1, 2022
