Nov 28, 2022

Twitter Users Got Fired up After a Woman Talked About Throwing Away Her Children’s Halloween Candy

Well, I guess every parent celebrates Halloween their own way…

And a mom who has made it a tradition to throw all the candy her kids get into the trash after they go to bed on October 31 received some feedback from folks on Twitter after she put up a post about forgetting to toss all the goodies in the garbage this year.

Here’s the tweet that got people talking.

And this is how the woman responded to the uproar on Twitter over her parenting methods.

Hmmm…

The woman, Agnes Callard, said that “not allowing her kids to gorge themselves on candy for an indefinite period of time after Halloween is a reasonable policy. I think the people who follow me are used to this, but this particular tweet escaped the orbit of my usual group of followers. Those people may be unaccustomed to, or simply not know how to interpret, a less varnished picture of parenting.”

One woman commented that she thought this kind of behavior was actually reasonable.

But this person said she sounds like she’s a s**tty parent.

And another Twitter user also wasn’t impressed with this woman’s actions.

Here’s what another person commented:

One person sarcastically took this woman to task about what they think she did here.

Hmmm…it seems like most folks who saw her tweet thought she was being a pretty bad parent, not to mention wasteful…

To each their own, I guess…

twistedsifter on facebook Twitter Users Got Fired up After a Woman Talked About Throwing Away Her Children’s Halloween Candy

Categories: THE REST
Tags: · , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2022 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter