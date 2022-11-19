Walmart’s New Content Creator Program Sparks Debate Among Store Associates Who Hope to Apply
There are some people who work at Walmart locations around the country who have big social media followings and the company’s new content creator program is raising eyebrows from people who wonder how it will affect folks who are already employed there and are creating their own content.
One Walmart worker who has more than 50,000 TikTok followers shared a video on the platform poking fun at the new program and asked if she should apply to the program even though she’s already an employee.
@asap.kristy all jokes #fyp #foryou #creator ♬ original sound – MIRO❤️🔥
Walmart said the program is a “one-stop portal that makes it easy for creators to monetize shoppable products from the retailer.”
In a statement, William White, Walmart’s chief marketing officer, said, “We know our customers are inspired by the content and stories they see from their favorite influencers in their social feeds every day. This next step in our strategy will help fuel inspiration for our customers by connecting their favorite creators directly with our brand and the brands they love at Walmart.”
Content creators will be able to earn revenue and commission on sales by sharing product links on social media platforms and they’ll have access to “tens of thousands of products.”
And the creators will be able to see how well they’re performing through Walmart Creator’s analytics dashboard.
A person who saw the video said, “I work for Walmart and I put it in my application.”
So maybe Walmart employees will be taking the company up on this opportunity…stay tuned to see what happens.