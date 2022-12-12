12 People Offer up Hygiene Tips They Think We Should All Know About
Even if you believe that you’re one of the cleanest people on the planet, there’s probably a good chance that you’re missing something…
And that’s why we think these hygiene tips from AskReddit users are gonna help a whole lot of people out…maybe even YOU.
Read on and let’s get clean!
1. Please do this…
“My dentist told us you brush in the morning to keep your friends and you brush at night to keep your teeth.”
2. You better believe it!
“It’s a good idea to bathe regularly and wear clean clothes even if you’re at a Magic: The Gathering tournament.”
3. It can get nasty.
“Clean the inside of your fridge every month.
Forgotten food, opened cans and bottles can grow up an insane amount of bacteria and fungus that could be dangerous.”
4. Oily.
“If you wear glasses, be sure to also clean the arms of your glasses, especially the parts that sit behind your ears and picks up all that oil!
I’ve seen some nasty glasses arms that could use a good clean.”
5. Really gross.
“Ear cheese.
All piercings will get this stuff, it’s a collection of dead skin cells, sebum, sweat etc.
Even if you have piercing holes that you don’t wear jewellery in, you might find that every so often if you squeeze the holes that a little bit of stuff will come out and it will have a smell to it.”
6. Might as well.
“If something is worth doing, it’s worth half-a**ing it.
Say you’re running late and need to be out the door 10 minutes ago, it’s still worth giving your teeth a 10 second scrub rather than skipping it.”
7. Stinky.
“Make sure your clothes get completely dry.
You’ll smell like mildew otherwise.”
8. The routine.
“Deodorant is not meant to go on top of bad smells!!
The bad smells come from bacteria.
Shower first, then put deodorant on. It works by making your skin uninhabitable for bacteria. The nice scent is the cherry on top, the main benefit is preventing the bad smell from growing.”
9. Clean nails are crucial.
“Keep your nails clean.
Tidying your nails helps you prevent spreading germs into your mouth.”
10. Always!
“Clean every obscure surface in your house that your hands continually come into contact with.
Scrub the underside of your toilet seat and lid.”
11. Get down in there.
“Clean your belly button.
Please.
The amount of belly button grime I have seen while preparing people for abdominal surgery is astounding.”
12. Don’t forget to do it!
“Wash behind your ears.
It’s not an old wives tale that grandmas scold kids with. There are lots of oil producing sebaceous glands there.
You can get a nasty smell, and you can even get flaky skin or “cheese” build up behind there if you don’t wash with soap.”
