13 Gems That People Found While Dumpster Diving

You never know what you’ll find in a dumpster, my friend…

You might get a new chair, a new jacket, some electronics, etc.

It can be exciting!

And these 13 folks found some gems that other people discarded.

Take a look and maybe you’ll be inspired to do some diving of your own!

1. Not bad at all!

Make sure to douse them with Febreeze!

I have never felt so happy from a dumpster find 😳 from DumpsterDiving

2. That’s a lot of wine.

You hit the jackpot.

$700 free wine….I asked the dumpster God if I should quit drinking. This is her answer…. I guess that’s a NO! from DumpsterDiving

3. Big-time score!

I’ll take a cup!

Someone didn’t feel like cleaning their $800 espresso machine. I found it sitting on top of a garbage can out diving last night. from DumpsterDiving

4. Still got some money on it.

Booyah!

Found this in the dumpster and thought what the hell, let me check the balance. Turns out there is money on it!! from DumpsterDiving

5. How wasteful.

Give those bikes some good homes.

In an open dumpster behind my Target… from DumpsterDiving

6. Looks good to me.

Just like new!

Two La Creuset’s left at the dumpster by my work today. from DumpsterDiving

7. Captain America to the rescue!

You gotta love this one!

Took the back way home this evening and stumbled upon this beauty. The boyfriend has been shopping around for a gaming chair, too! from DumpsterDiving

8. You’re gonna be busy for a while.

What a find!

My Local gamestop can be pretty nice… from DumpsterDiving

9. Might have been a mistake…

Brand new!

$300 headphones still in shrink wrap who does this? from DumpsterDiving

10. I hope you have a girlfriend.

Or several girlfriends…

This is a first… $450 Bouquet of roses from DumpsterDiving

11. How fun!

Never seen one of these before.

Thought someone was throwing away an old violin. Nope, it’s roulette! from DumpsterDiving

12. Worth the effort.

A real nice piece.

Found in the alley. It weighed a million tons, because those pillars are real marble. from DumpsterDiving

13. Now it’s time to dance.

Disco inferno!

Found this disco ball – expected it to be flimsy, made of styrofoam but its actually very heavy & nice! from DumpsterDiving

