13 Hilarious Tweets About Parenting
Parents…these tweets are for you and only you.
Because they are all about the parenting game…and they’re HILARIOUS.
So forget about your rugrats for a few minutes and have some laughs via the funny folks of Twitter.
1. Are you up for this challenge?
Sounds impossible…
My wife and I are starting an Escape Room franchise where groups of strangers have to get our 3 kids under age 5 dressed and out of the room in one hour
— The Dad (@thedad) November 11, 2022
2. Good one!
They’re really in for it…
Last week a friend told me she’s looking forward to her toddler turning 3 because she’s tired of the defiant stage. I’m still laughing.
— One Awkward Mom (@oneawkwardmom) November 11, 2022
3. This is great.
And she’s probably right.
we heard a loud beep in McDonald's and my daughter asked if it was their ice cream machine flatlining
— 🚀🎅Dad Missile Toeing🎅🚀 (@raoulvilla) November 15, 2022
4. It’s been all downhill…
We wish you luck.
Me before and after kids pic.twitter.com/FdDeg3mYOP
— 🎁🎄Mommeh Cheerest🎄🎁 (@mommeh_dearest) November 10, 2022
5. Like a crazy person on the street.
Snap out of it!
Parenthood is walking around your house mumbling “what the fuck is that” over and over
— Real Life Mommy (@reallifemommy3) November 4, 2022
6. No fun at all.
You gotta start waking up at 3 a.m.
My kids and I play this fun game where I wake up early to enjoy a coffee alone and they wake up earlier to make sure that I don’t
— I Hide From My Kids (@IHideFromMyKids) November 2, 2022
7. Who knew?
Well, that’s a bummer.
before becoming a parent i didn't know i could ruin someone's life by providing them with food, water, juice, clothes, entertainment and shelter for free.
— Dadman Walking (@dadmann_walking) November 8, 2022
8. She needs a break.
How dare you?!?!
Thoughts and prayers for my 12-year-old.
I asked her to replace the toilet paper roll and now she's now in tears because she has to do everything around here.
— James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) November 16, 2022
9. That would be nice.
Get to the point!
Kids should come with a “skip intro” button for their stories
— I Hide From My Kids (@IHideFromMyKids) November 8, 2022
10. And off you go!
Gonna be a long trip…
I told my toddler that she could only pack the essentials so she filled two suitcases, one with socks and the other with stuffed animals
— Real Life Mommy (@reallifemommy3) November 11, 2022
11. Get lost!
Well, hopefully…
8-year-old: We had a a substitute bus driver.
Me: How'd that go?
8: Bad. I was hoping she didn't know the way to school.
— James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) November 15, 2022
12. Shredded to pieces.
Now it’s time to cry.
my six year old wanted me to pretend to be her mom and i said “i am your mom” and she said “but like, a cool young fun mom”
im glad i tore up my body to birth her just to get shredded to pieces like that
— That Mom Tho (@mom_tho) November 9, 2022
13. Close is good enough.
What other choice do you have?
Get your kid a hamper so they have something to throw their dirty clothes near.
— Mommy Needs A Life (@mom_needsalife) November 8, 2022