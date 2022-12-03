A Man Sounded Off After an Employee Put Soap in Coffee Creamer So Co-Workers Would Stop Stealing It
I’ll never understand why some people choose to sabotage food or drinks…even if they are being stolen from them.
It just seems so immature and counterproductive! But that’s just me…
Recently, a TikToker went viral after sharing the various ways they attempted to stop their co-workers from stealing their coffee creamer, including putting soap in the bottle.
And a guy on TikTok took it upon himself to give some advice to people who are thinking about doing this at work.
@urgaybestfrannnx10 #stitch with @the_fav_auntie chileeeeeee I knew a few people who got arrested for that. Save yourself #urgaybestfrannnx10 ♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys – Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey
Folks on TikTok responded to the video with their own tales of workplace revenge.
One person said,
“Some kept eating my lunches so I put a ghost pepper in my soup and it turns out it was HR lady.”
Yikes!
Another commented,
“We had one lady at work switch hers to orange juice for a lil bit. Obviously enough people won’t drink it, but jarring when you ain’t expecting.”
And another viewer added,
“I just filled an empty one with water after I finished it and put it back, fixed that.”
Be careful out there, friends…yes, it’s annoying, but remember, it’s just coffee creamer.