A Recruiter Talked Why “White Wording” Isn’t the Resume Hack That People Think It Is
People are looking for every single advantage they can get when it comes to applying for jobs.
And a resume hack called “white wording” has been making the rounds lately among job seekers…but does it work?
A woman tweeted about how white wording works and how it is supposed to outsmart the Applicant Tracking Software (ATS) that companies use.
Easiest way to get a job is to copy and paste the job description and requirements at the end of your resume. Change the font color to white and to sz 1. So basically it’ll be invisible. Most software is automated you’ll be pulled to the front of the line. Thank me later 😘
— CALL ME BIG WAVEEE 🌊🌊🌊 (@Kw33n_888) October 7, 2020
Sounds like a pretty smart move, don’t you think?
Well, not so fast…
A Google recruiter named Erica Rivera had this to say about white wording: “I have seen this at least a dozen times in my career. It was very unfortunate because I had to reject the person’s application.”
Rivera said that while white wording might initially get you through the ATS, it’s also guaranteed to get your resume tossed into the trash.
Rivera said that ATS systems have improved and can now detect white wording, which will get your resume tossed right into the trash. She said, “ATS technology has become much more sophisticated. You will get yourself rejected before you have even had the opportunity to get in front of a manager! For example, there are ATS systems that will actually uncover these ‘hidden’ words once a résumé has been parsed through the system.”
As for resume advice, Rivera said, “Please take some time and tailor your résumé to the role you are applying for. Generic résumés that are not tailored typically do not tell a recruiter what they need to know for the role they are recruiting for.”
Here’s a video of Rivera offering some more resume tips.
@career.diva 4 things you NEED to do on your resume to stand out #career #careeradvice #careertiktok #careermode #resume #resumetips #job #jobtips #jobsearch ♬ original sound – Erica Rivera
Keep this in mind when you’re job hunting, okay…?
Categories: THE REST
Tags: · job hunting, jobs, top, white wording, work, working