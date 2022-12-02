Almond Moms and the Familial Disordered Eating Trend Explained on TikTok
Have you heard the term “almond mom” before?
The term came to the forefront after Yolanda Hadid, the mom of two supermodels (Gigi and Bella Hadid) posted a video making fun of the critics of her parenting.
Yolanda Hadid said that she restricted her daughters’ diets in harmful ways when they were younger and a clip from The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills showed Yolanda telling Gigi to eat “a couple of almonds and chew them well” after Gigi said she felt “really weak,”
Yolanda’s video showed her eating from a big bowl of almonds and the video was captioned “worst mom ever.”
Yolanda’s video makes light of the accusations by her daughterBella about having an eating disorder as a teenager. Bella says she had an ulnealthy relationship with food and had to use calorie-counting apps and was given a prescription for Adderall prescription when her anxiety and depression were misdiagnosed as ADHD.
And it seems like the Hadid sisters weren’t the only young people who suffered because of this dangerous appoach.
A young woman named Leigh Ann Healey posted this video in response to another video that echoes these same sentiments about unhealthy diets from mothers.
And another woman shared this video about how mothers should teach their daughters NOT to be so critical of themselves.
Here’s another video from a female doctor who said “almond moms” need to be called out for their behavior and the influence they have over their daugthers and she talked about how dangerous this whole trend can be.
Another woman posted a video saying that people still aren’t paying attention to how dangerous this is because, in our society, being thin is still the only thing that matters.
And this woman who was raised by an “almond mom” posted a video showing all the snacks she has for her own kids and how she’ll never make the same mistakes that her own mother did.
Don’t be an almond mom, okay?
It’s really not good for anyone…
