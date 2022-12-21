An Owl Stole a Stick Horse and Flew Around Like a Witch on a Broomstick
Perhaps this little creature has seen one too many scary movies?
Well, anything is possible, I guess!
I’m talking about a clever owl that stole a stick horse (also called a hobby horse) and flew it around a neighborhood in Eureka, Illinois.
And, wouldn’t you know it, someone was lucky enough to capture this crazy owl on camera! That’s a one-in-a-million shot!
Take a look at the evidence.
The man who shot the video, Eric Lind, wrote on Facebook, “This owl is part of a family of owls that have been in the neighborhood for about 6 months now, and this is one of the young owls. If someone sees that the owl is in danger or believes it is hurt, I’m sure the proper authorities would be contacted”.
And remember that some poor kid is missing his stick horse…
Is that fun, or what?!?!