Science Confirms That Your Cat Should Not Go Outside Because They’re Destroying Native Species Population
There has been an argument among cat owners for years about whether it’s kinder to the cat to keep it locked in the house, where it cannot come to harm, or to let it roam to satisfy its natural instincts as a predator.
Bird lovers like to hop into the debate as well, citing the hundreds of thousands of songbirds that are caught and offed by wandering felines every single year.
Who is right, though? Where should cats stay if our goal is for them to live their most authentic lives?
A recent study that concludes cats should always be kept indoors when possible appeals first and foremost to people who want their cats to be safe.
Daniel Herrera, lead author of the study out of the University of Maryland, released a statement.
“We discovered that the average domestic cat in D.C. has a 61 percent probability of being found in the same space as raccoons. The also have a 61 percent spatial overlap with red foxes, and a 56 percent overlap with Virginia opossums.”
As you may know, raccoons are adorable little rabies vectors, and red foxes are carriers as well. Additionally, any of those other animals could and would tussle with a cat that encroached on their territory.
Also, the bird people have a point – but other kinds of native populations are also suffering when prolific, non-native hunters are released into the wild.
“Many people falsely think that cats are hunting non-native populations like rats, when in fact they prefer hunting small native species. Cats are keeping rats out of sight due to fear, but there really isn’t any evidence that they are controlling the non-native rodent population. The real concern is that they are decimating native populations that provide benefits to the D.C. ecosystem.”
The people who claim their cat is “just another predator” filling a natural role in the local ecosystem are also wrong, according to the study.
“These habitat relationships suggest that the distribution of cats is largely driven by humans, rather than natural factors. Since humans largely influence where cats are on the landscape, humans also dictate the degree of risk these cats encounter and the amount of harm they cause to local wildlife.”
So, keep your cat inside.
They’ll be happier and healthier (this study doesn’t even mention the possibility of them being hit by a car or harmed by another individual), and so will the mice, birds, and other small creatures sharing your space.
