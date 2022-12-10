What Are Some Hygiene Tips Everyone Should Know? Here’s What People Said.
I’m here to tell you that there are some seriously unsanitary specimens roaming around these days…
And yes, I’m talking about human beings.
Let’s get it together, people! You’re being gross and there’s no excuse for it!
So pay attention to these hygiene tips from people on AskReddit and try them out on yourself!
1. Every little bit counts.
“Just take a shower, even if it’s a short one and you don’t wash well.
Brush your teeth, even it it’s for 30 seconds.
Just do it a little, who cares if it’s a bad job.
Better than nothing at all.”
2. Gotta do it.
“Wash under your b**bs and wash your feet WITH SOAP.
I know they seem obvious but you’d be surprised the number of people who don’t.”
3. Don’t skip it!
“Clean your piercings!
Take your earrings out regularly, wash your ears, and soak your earrings in peroxide to clean them.”
4. Take care of it.
“Don’t ignore a toothache.
Abscesses can lead to sepsis that’ll destroy your whole body.
Take care of those luxury bones!”
5. Do you smell something?
“If your shoes smell from wearing them, it might be due to you not exfoliating your feet.
The dead skin starts to ferment when your foot sweats inside your shoe.
Pumice stones are your friend.”
6. Bingo!
“Cut your nails immediately after taking a hot shower.
They become soft and very easy to manipulate.”
7. A good tip.
“An easy way for a man to clean up for a date, if pressed for time, is to trim the hair on the back of your neck.
It tidies up nicely and makes you look a little less unkempt, especially if your hair is black.”
8. Lots of skin.
“You got skin everywhere.
Inside your bellybutton, bottom of your feet, crack of your a**.
It’s all skin, it all needs to be washed.
And put lotion on it. All of it.”
9. Disgusting.
“Don’t use air dryers in bathrooms, they spread bacteria way more than they k**l, and more recent studies found they help circulate fecal matter already in the air.
Washing your hands and then shaking them dry resulted in much less bacteria.”
10. Out of here!
“Cats should not be allowed on your kitchen counters or dining table.
They’re very cute, yes, but those cute paws touch cat litter and all the nasty, nasty things implied by that.
Do you really want that where you prepare and eat your food?”
11. They’ve seen it all.
“Go to the dentist.
Don’t be embarrassed if you haven’t been there in a while- there’s nothing that they haven’t seen before.”
12. Scraping.
“Most bad breath comes from not cleaning your tongue so even if you brush your teeth twice a day but don’t use a tongue scraper, your breath might still be bad.”
13. Lots of germs going around.
“Make your home a shoes-free environment.
I know some folks are concerned about their foot odor. Others feel that a door mat is sufficient in wiping one’s feet at the entryway.
Keep in mind that if you’ve set foot into a public restroom, you’re basically tracking whatever you stepped on into your home.”
